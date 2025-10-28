‘Only Murders in the Building’ makes big changes as season 6 reveals unexpected location

The hit Hulu comedy may trade New York’s Arconia for London in Season 6, and the season 5 finale could reveal what takes the trio overseas.

It looks like ‘Only Murders in the Building’ might be packing its bags and heading across the pond. The beloved Hulu comedy series, fronted by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, could be leaving its familiar New York City backdrop behind for London in its potential sixth season. According to a new report from Deadline, if Hulu renews ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Season 6, the next chapter of the Emmy-nominated mystery will unfold primarily in London. While Hulu hasn’t officially confirmed the renewal yet, speculation suggests that the season 5 finale may tease what sends Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) overseas.

The idea of relocating the trio marks a bold new direction for the hit series, which has spent all five of its seasons unraveling murders connected to the Arconia. It’s the fictional Upper West Side apartment building where the amateur sleuths live and podcast about their cases. However, it’s unclear whether the entire sixth season will be set abroad or only partially take place there. London might serve as just one of multiple backdrops, much like Los Angeles did for Season 4, while New York remained central to the story. If the next mystery still ties back to the Arconia, fans could see the group crossing the Atlantic as part of a larger investigation.

A murder that begins in Manhattan and leads to London could provide the perfect hook for a fresh season. So far, Hulu has not explained the delay in announcing a renewal. Traditionally, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has been renewed well before the end of each season. But Season 6 remains unconfirmed even as the Season 5 finale arrives on Tuesday, October 28, as per ScreenRant. Insiders suggest that the potential move overseas, which would involve new filming logistics, a different production schedule, and likely an expanded cast, could be a reason for the holdup.

Still, few doubt that a renewal is on the way. ‘Only Murders in the Building’ remains one of Hulu’s most-watched and well-received originals, holding a 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a fiercely loyal fan base. Its combination of sharp writing, celebrity guest stars, and the comedic chemistry between Martin, Short, and Gomez has kept the series among Hulu’s top-performing shows since its debut in 2021. Across five seasons, the show has attracted an impressive roster of guest stars. They include Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Nathan Lane, Shirley MacLaine, Jane Lynch, Mel Brooks, and Téa Leoni.

A move to London could open doors for new high-profile British talent to join the franchise. If production moves forward as planned, Season 6 could return sometime in the summer or fall of 2026, giving the creative team enough time to reshape the series for its new setting. Fans won’t have to wait long for clues, though. Season 5 finale drops today on Hulu, and it just might hold the answer to why our favorite trio is heading to the U.K.