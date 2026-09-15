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‘Charlie’s Angels’ stars reunite at Emmys as they honor Farrah Fawcett

‘Charlie’s Angels’ actress Farrah Fawcett passed away in 2009 after her battle with cancer
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
(L-R) Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd speak onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)
(L-R) Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and Cheryl Ladd speak onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards delivered several historic wins while also honoring late artists from across the entertainment industry. One of the ceremony’s most emotional moments came when Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd, and Jaclyn Smith reunited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Charlie’s Angels’. The host, Mariska Hargitay, welcomed the trio on stage and referred to them as "three beautiful, badass secret agents who broke the mold one mission at a time." She added, "I was obsessed, and so was the world." Soon, they took the stage to announce the Outstanding Drama Series winner.

While presenting the highly anticipated award, the three also took a moment to remember their late co-star Farrah Fawcett. Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd, and Jaclyn Smith reflected on the iconic series on its 50th anniversary and gave a shout-out to Farrah Fawcett, who passed away in 2009 after her battle with anal cancer, which metastasized to her liver at the age of 62. Before presenting the award, Smith shared, “I would like to acknowledge someone not standing with us tonight, and that’s my friend, Farrah Fawcett.” She added, “She’s here with us in everyone’s collective memory.” Jackson then said, “Farrah was the shiniest angel of all. She was loved by millions of people all over the world, and she still is today. They’ll never forget her, and neither will we. I’m sure you won’t either.” Ladd also joked that Farrah's 'iconic' 1976 red swimsuit poster “lives in the minds and the garages of many a man.”

In 1976, the crime drama premiered its first season with Jackson, Smith, and Fawcett as the original cast members. Later, Ladd replaced Farrah from the second season onwards and was part of the series until it ended in 1981. As for Jackson, she parted ways after the show’s third season in 1979.

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