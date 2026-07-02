‘The Real Housewives of London’ gets premiere date as explosive trailer teases major feuds

The trailer revealed multiple feuds, explosive arguments, and heated exchanges among the housewives.

Bravo dropped a sneak peek of the upcoming ‘The Real Housewives of London’ (RHOLDN), which will premiere on Tuesday, July 21. After the premiere, fans can stream new episodes on Peacock the next day. The trailer features cast members getting into multiple unexpected heated exchanges. The highly anticipated show will feature cast members, including Juliet Angus, Juliet Mayhew, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Nessie Welschinger, and Panthea Parker. Fans might already know Juliet from ‘Ladies of London.’ She has been part of the show since its debut season aired back in 2024. Additionally, her co-star Caroline Stanbury from ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ will guest-star on ‘RHOLDN.’ After premiering on July 21, the reality show will air on Tuesday.

A still from ‘The Real Housewives of London’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

The debut season of the show will revolve around the housewives’ careers, personal lives, and their friendships. While going through all that, they will face conflicts, disagreements, loyalty struggles, and more. Interestingly, fans will also witness emotional confrontations, strong disagreements, and drama as they attend lavish events throughout their daily lives. After acquiring the Hayo original series, Bravo will soon premiere the show, which is said to feature “six glamorous, stylish, and bold women who are making their mark across the capital’s most prestigious postcodes.”

A still from ‘The Real Housewives of London’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

The Bravo show’s initial announcement read, “From Belgravia to Chelsea, these women balance ambition, family and fierce friendships — all while living life at full volume.” It continued, “Whether hosting lavish dinners, escaping to a Scottish castle, or rebuilding bonds over bottles of champagne, they’re navigating life, legacy, and loyalty in a city where wealth whispers and grudges roar. With big personalities, deep histories, and no shortage of designer drama, the path to connection is never simple — but it’s always captivating. London’s calling...and this group always answers.”

​The recently released ‘RHOLDN’ trailer gave fans a glimpse of what to expect in the debut season. It started with the renowned nursery rhyme, “London Bridge Is Falling Down.” However, as it continues, things get tense as cast members could be seen getting into multiple feuds and confrontations. One scene featured the cast enjoying a lavish dinner in Scotland. The chaos then took center stage as various insults and confrontations ruined everything. Additional scenes featured a broken diamond bracelet, a caviar issue, and comments about plastic surgery. A scene featured Juliet Angus and Caroline Stanbury, where the latter suggested that her former ‘Ladies of London’ co-star could use some cosmetic work. Juliet responded, “I do not need a facelift!” Another scene featured Panthea on her way to Buckingham Palace. She told her husband, Ed, that she was going to ask King Charles III how he feels about his son, Prince Harry. Ed told her, “It says, specifically, to not ask the monarch about Harry and Meghan.”