Neve Campbell reveals if she'll return as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 8’: ‘You know I can’t...’

This comes after 'Scream 7' opened with $63.6 million, the biggest opening weekend in the franchise's 30-year history

Neve Campbell has finally confirmed her return for ‘Scream 8’ after her character, Sidney, survived the Ghostface-masked killers in the latest part. This news comes almost eight months after the seventh part premiered. Earlier, Campbell turned down her role in ‘Scream VI’ but later returned for the seventh installment.

(AP)

In an interview with the Associated Press, Campbell confirmed that she will reprise her role in the upcoming film, revealing, “Scream 8; that’s in the pipeline as well.” She added, “You know I can’t tell you anything about Scream 8. I’ll be in it.”

The announcement comes after 'Scream 7' premiered on February 27, 2026, and went on to record the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s three-decade history. It eventually became the highest-grossing film in the series, setting the stage for another installment.

However, the eighth film is still in its early stages. According to Deadline, Spyglass Media and Paramount have yet to find a director or announce additional cast members, making Campbell's return the first major casting confirmation for the project.

As for the story, 'Scream 7' saw Campbell's Sidney Prescott married and facing another Ghostface threat, this time with her daughter becoming a target. Courteney Cox and Matthew Lillard also returned for the seventh installment, though their involvement in the next film remains unconfirmed.

A still of Neve Campbell from 'Scream 7' (Image Source: Instagram | @screammovies)

While ‘Scream 8’ is in development, Deadline said Lilla and Nora Zuckerman have been writing the next installment of the film series. The sister duo recently worked on the Peacock series ‘Poker Face.’ The two served as co-executive producers and writers on ‘Agents of SHIELDS’, ‘Suits’, ‘Fringe’, and ‘Prodigal Son.’ Up to ‘Scream 7 ’, director and original franchise writer Kevin Williamson said Campbell had a “great idea” for ‘Scream 8.’ It will be exciting to see who, along with Campbell, returns for the upcoming installment.