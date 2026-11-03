MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Neve Campbell reveals if she'll return as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 8’: ‘You know I can’t...’

This comes after 'Scream 7' opened with $63.6 million, the biggest opening weekend in the franchise's 30-year history
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in 'Scream 7' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Paramount Pictures)
Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in 'Scream 7' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Paramount Pictures)

Neve Campbell has finally confirmed her return for ‘Scream 8’ after her character, Sidney, survived the Ghostface-masked killers in the latest part. This news comes almost eight months after the seventh part premiered. Earlier, Campbell turned down her role in ‘Scream VI’ but later returned for the seventh installment.

Neve Campbell confirms she's returning for 'Scream 8'
(AP)

In an interview with the Associated Press, Campbell confirmed that she will reprise her role in the upcoming film, revealing, “Scream 8; that’s in the pipeline as well.” She added, “You know I can’t tell you anything about Scream 8. I’ll be in it.”

The announcement comes after 'Scream 7' premiered on February 27, 2026, and went on to record the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s three-decade history. It eventually became the highest-grossing film in the series, setting the stage for another installment.

However, the eighth film is still in its early stages. According to Deadline, Spyglass Media and Paramount have yet to find a director or announce additional cast members, making Campbell's return the first major casting confirmation for the project.

As for the story, 'Scream 7' saw Campbell's Sidney Prescott married and facing another Ghostface threat, this time with her daughter becoming a target. Courteney Cox and Matthew Lillard also returned for the seventh installment, though their involvement in the next film remains unconfirmed.

A still of Neve Campbell from 'Scream 7' (Image Source: Instagram | @screammovies)

While ‘Scream 8’ is in development, Deadline said Lilla and Nora Zuckerman have been writing the next installment of the film series. The sister duo recently worked on the Peacock series ‘Poker Face.’ The two served as co-executive producers and writers on ‘Agents of SHIELDS’, ‘Suits’, ‘Fringe’, and ‘Prodigal Son.’ Up to ‘Scream 7 ’, director and original franchise writer Kevin Williamson said Campbell had a “great idea” for ‘Scream 8.’ It will be exciting to see who, along with Campbell, returns for the upcoming installment.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Riverdale’ star Casey Cott's new psychological thriller gets December release date
RIVERDALE

‘Riverdale’ star Casey Cott's new psychological thriller gets December release date

Casey Cott enters a dangerous game in first details of upcoming thriller ‘Games We Play’
2026-11-03T03:16:18.000Z
Maria Bakalova and 'The Moodys' star team up for comedy horror 'Get Off Your Phone'
MOVIES

Maria Bakalova and 'The Moodys' star team up for comedy horror 'Get Off Your Phone'

A canceled influencer’s attempt to escape online life spirals into psychological horror in 'Get Off Your Phone', starring Maria Bakalova.
2026-11-02T20:20:22.000Z
‘Disclosure Day’ star Joel Coen's mystery ‘Jack of Spades’ lands at Netflix
MOVIES

‘Disclosure Day’ star Joel Coen's mystery ‘Jack of Spades’ lands at Netflix

Joel Coen’s ‘Jack of Spades’ takes its gothic mystery to the Scottish Highlands, with Netflix planning a fall 2027 theatrical release.
2026-11-02T19:47:34.000Z
HBO sets release date for Bills-centric blizzard documentary ‘The Buffalo Miracle’
MOVIES

HBO sets release date for Bills-centric blizzard documentary ‘The Buffalo Miracle’

HBO’s 'The Buffalo Miracle' revisits the 2022 Buffalo blizzard through survivors’ accounts of finding shelter, community and hope inside a McDonald’s.
2026-11-02T18:29:52.000Z
‘The White Lotus’ star joins Guy Pearce for new wedding comedy ‘The Reception’
MOVIES

‘The White Lotus’ star joins Guy Pearce for new wedding comedy ‘The Reception’

Guy Pearce and Jeff Daniels lead a wedding comedy set at a grand Scottish estate, where an absent bride and groom leave guests scrambling.
2026-11-02T16:57:25.000Z
James Gunn debunks rumor about 'Man of Tomorrow' trailer and fans may be disappointed
DUNE (2021)

James Gunn debunks rumor about 'Man of Tomorrow' trailer and fans may be disappointed

James Gunn addressed a claim that the ‘Man of Tomorrow’ trailer will debut alongside ‘Dune: Part 3’
2026-11-02T08:06:08.000Z
‘Obsession’ director Curry Barker releases a new horror short just in time for Halloween
MOVIES

‘Obsession’ director Curry Barker releases a new horror short just in time for Halloween

Curry Barker has a Halloween treat for ‘Obsession’ fans, and it’s available to watch for free.
2026-10-31T16:46:39.000Z
Martin Scorsese blames Seth Rogan for his canceled ‘Cleopatra’ movie with Angelina Jolie
MOVIES

Martin Scorsese blames Seth Rogan for his canceled ‘Cleopatra’ movie with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was set to play Cleopatra VII in a Sony epic that never reached the cameras after 2014
2026-10-31T08:30:53.000Z
‘Mindhunter’ star to lead serial killer thriller ‘Paradise Disturbed’
MINDHUNTER

‘Mindhunter’ star to lead serial killer thriller ‘Paradise Disturbed’

A retired investigator faces a sadistic killer in 'Paradise Disturbed,' a thriller directed by James Khanlarian and based on a novel.
2026-10-30T19:18:41.000Z
Is Patrick Stewart in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? Professor X’s future in the Marvel franchise explained
MOVIES

Is Patrick Stewart in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? Professor X’s future in the Marvel franchise explained

Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ hits screens on December 18, 2026.
2026-10-30T09:52:55.000Z