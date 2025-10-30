‘Scream 7’ trailer brings Sidney Prescott back after languishing in production hell

The delays began with the SAG-AFTRA, WGA, strikes and later lost cast members, leading to a shakeup

'Scream 7' finally has a new trailer. The much-awaited horror flick was announced immediately after the success of the sixth installment. The movie was greenlit in August 2023, but has languished in production hell since. The delays began with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA, and later lost cast members, leading to a major shakeup.

Melissa Barrera, who starred in the previous films as Sam Carpenter, was one of the names to be removed. The actor found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons following her comments on the Israel-Hamas war on social media. Jenna Ortega as Barrera's on-screen sister, Tara, exited following her scheduling conflict with Netflix’s 'Wednesday.' This was followed by director Christopher Landon quitting the movie the same year over creative issues, and he was later replaced by Kevin Williamson.

While the movie has seen a string of changes, 'Scream 7' will feature a list of familiar faces. Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette return as their deceased characters from their past films. Neve Campbell returns in her titular role as Sidney Prescott. Also returning are Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, McKenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, Mark Consuelos, Anna Camp, Asa Germann, Ethan Embry, Jimmy Tatro, and Joel McHale. Skeet Ulrich returns as well.

Earlier, Landon expressed his feelings about moving on from the project. "There was no movie anymore. The whole script was about her,” Landon said in referring to Barrera’s Carpenter, according to Variety. "I didn’t sign on to make ‘a “Scream” movie.’ I signed on to make that movie. When that movie no longer existed, I moved on. Landon announced his exit after the threats got out of hand.

'They were all screaming at someone who wasn’t even in the movie anymore. There were a lot of people who thought I was some sort of villain. That really got in my head. It was painful, and it was painful to lose a dream job in such a sudden and bizarre way."

The official synopsis reads, "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all."

'Scream 7' releases February 7, 2026.