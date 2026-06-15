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Will Kayla Vance return in ‘NCIS’ Season 24? Showrunner finally gives an update: 'On my checklist...'

The ‘NCIS’ show runner reflected on an initial idea behind NCIS director Leon Vance’s return and how it was connected to Naomi Grace’s Kayla Vance.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
A still from the finale of 'NCIS' Season 23 (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)
A still from the finale of 'NCIS' Season 23 (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Robert Voets)

Recently concluded ‘NCIS’ Season 23 featured an exciting finale episode, which featured Director Vance’s daughter, Kayla Vance (Played by Naomi Green). It happened while the team investigated a bombing connection, which had happened a year before. Fans witnessed Kayla’s much-awaited return during the finale. Before that, she appeared in Season 21. After Vance initially refused to let her investigate, Kayla became involved in a private effort to uncover the truth behind the bombing and help clear her father's name. It was her mission to find the culprit and clear her father’s name. Show runner Steven D. Binder shared an update in his interview with TV Line and hinted at Kayla’s possible return. Along with that, he also addressed Vance’s (Played by Rocky Carroll) return and more. 

Still of Kayla from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS)
Still of Kayla from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS)

Steven discussed how Vance would continue to appear in the series: "While that was the initial plan, it didn’t work because they needed to see him again." He added how Vance’s return was connected to Kayla’s future and return, "And when we realized that we were going to do the show a disservice by not bringing Kayla back, because that was going to happen at some point, it seemed like, ''Let’s not have her come back three years from now. We needed to bring her in." He continued, "And when you bring her in, it seemed like, 'Let’s see a daughter and her father together.' How do you not do that? I say all this in hindsight. This was, like, seven weeks of banging your head against the wall. But once you get the answer, then you realize that always had to be the answer."

Rocky Carroll as Director Leon Vance in 'NCIS' (Image Source: Instagram| @ncisverse)
Rocky Carroll as Director Leon Vance in 'NCIS' (Image Source: Instagram| @ncisverse)

When the show runner was asked about Kayla, he revealed, "Yeah, I think we will see her again, or hear from her again. That character will be involved in some way, absolutely, next season. And that’s on my checklist. What that looks like is TBC." For the fans who had been eagerly waiting to see Kayla’s return, they will finally get their wish fulfilled. Earlier in January, CBS announced the ‘NCIS’ Season 24 renewal. Furthermore, additional franchises that were renewed included ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3 and ‘NCIS: Sydney’ Season 4.

An image of Vance with his team from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | NCIS)
An image of Vance with his team from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS | NCIS)

Leading cast members featured in ‘NCIS’ include Sean Murray, Katrina Law, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Gary Cole, Rocky Carroll, and more. The renowned series was created by Donald P. Bellisario, while CBS Studios, along with Bellisarius Productions, is a co-producer. The storyline revolves around the special agents of NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service). The ‘NCIS’ universe has expanded far and wide with multiple spin-offs and prequels. This includes ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’, ‘NCIS: New Orleans’, ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’, ‘NCIS: Sydney’, ‘NCIS: Origins’, ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’, and ‘NCIS: New York.’ 

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