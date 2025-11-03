Mark Harmon returns as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the ‘NCIS’ universe — here’s when his comeback episode drops

After four years away, the beloved agent is finally returning to the field for a special crossover event that promises major surprises

Get ready, ‘NCIS’ fans, because Leroy Jethro Gibbs is coming home. In a twist that has the entire franchise buzzing, Mark Harmon is officially set to return to the ‘NCIS’ universe in 2025, marking his first on-screen appearance in four years. Harmon, who originated the role of the stoic and sharp-minded Special Agent Gibbs in the hit CBS procedural back in 2003, stepped away from the series in 2021 after an emotional farewell that sent Gibbs off to live a quiet life in Alaska. Since then, fans have been holding out hope for his return. And now, that long-awaited wish is coming true.

According to Deadline, Harmon will make a special guest appearance during an ‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Origins’ crossover event, airing November 11, on CBS. The two-hour television event will unite both the current ‘NCIS’ team and the younger version of Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell in the prequel series ‘NCIS: Origins,’ which follows Gibbs’ early career in the 1990s. In an official statement, co-showrunners and executive producers David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal confirmed the big news and teased that Gibbs’ story is far from over.

“Four years ago, Gibbs disappeared to Alaska to live a life of solitude,” the pair said. “We know how much fans have missed Mark and have wondered what Gibbs is up to today. Well, on Nov. 11, we’re so excited to announce that Mark Harmon will return as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the 'Origins' hour of the 'NCIS' crossover event. We don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say Gibbs is no longer alone.” While Harmon has remained involved in the franchise as an executive producer and narrator on ‘NCIS: Origins,’ this marks his first on-screen return since his departure.

The crossover is expected to bridge the past and present timelines of the 'NCIS' universe and perhaps answer lingering questions about what he’s been doing in Alaska. In the official CBS press release, Harmon expressed his excitement about revisiting the role that made him a TV icon. As per The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m very proud of the storytelling that David and Gina are doing on ‘Origins,’” Harmon said. “They continue to push boundaries and dive deeper into the characters’ backstories. They came to me with an idea for Gibbs that I liked, and it seemed like a good time to check in with him. I hope fans enjoy it.”

Harmon’s return also marks a major moment for the ‘NCIS’ franchise as it continues to expand its universe with ‘NCIS: Origins,’ ‘NCIS: Sydney,’ ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i,’ and more. The crossover event is expected to weave together multiple generations of agents and possibly lay the groundwork for future crossovers or spin-offs. Meanwhile, for longtime fans of ‘NCIS,’ the wait to see Mark Harmon back in action, even if just for one night, is already worth the four-year pause.