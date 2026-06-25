Bravo's 'Ladies of London' reboot on 'pause' after just one season but another show could replace it

‘Ladies of London: The New Reign’ premiered in March and included several personalities from London's social scene

Just a few months after returning to television, ‘Ladies of London’ appears to have run into trouble. The Bravo reality series, which made its comeback earlier this year under the banner ‘Ladies of London: The New Reign’, will not be moving forward with another season at this time. While the network has not officially announced a cancellation, an insider familiar with the production revealed to Reality Tea, "‘Ladies of London’ is not coming back." "[It] has been ‘paused,’ which is a nice way of saying canceled," they added. When it comes to Bravo, the word “paused” carries a slightly different meaning than a traditional cancellation. The network has developed a reputation for rarely shutting the door completely on its reality franchises.

A still from 'Ladies of London: The New Reign' (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

Instead, series that are struggling or undergoing evaluation are often placed on an indefinite break, leaving the door open for a possible return at some point down the road. As a result, Bravo has not formally declared the end of ‘Ladies of London’. Rather, the show has been shelved for the foreseeable future, with no plans currently in place for another installment. For longtime viewers, the situation feels somewhat familiar. The original version of ‘Ladies of London’ debuted in 2014. The series ran for three seasons before disappearing from Bravo's lineup in 2017. At the time, the network never officially buried the franchise. Instead, it faded away after what was described as a “pause”. Years later, that decision proved important because the series eventually found its way back onto Bravo's schedule.

A still from 'Ladies of London: The New Reign' (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

In 2025, the network surprised fans by reviving the property with an entirely new cast. Rather than continuing where the original show left off, Bravo opted to reintroduce the concept through a modern lens. The revival was branded as ‘Ladies of London: The New Reign’ and premiered in March. The new version assembled a group of personalities from London's social scene, including Lady Emma Thynn, Martha Sitwell, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Lottie Kane, Missè Beqiri, Kimi Murdoch, Myka Meier, and Margo Stilley. However, despite the franchise's return after years away, the comeback apparently failed to secure a continuation. Still, fans of Bravo's London-based programming may have another option waiting in the wings. According to Reality Tea's source, another reality series centered on London's high society is expected to receive a bigger platform.

A still from 'Ladies of London: The New Reign' (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

“‘[The] Real Housewives of London’ is going to Bravo,” the source told the outlet. That development could help explain why ‘Ladies of London’ has reportedly been sidelined. Although neither Bravo nor NBCUniversal has publicly linked the two shows, it would not be surprising if network executives decided to focus their resources on a single London-based reality franchise rather than multiple series targeting a similar audience. ‘The Real Housewives of London’ first launched through Hayu, NBCUniversal's streaming service in the United Kingdom. Since its debut, the show has remained exclusive to Hayu. Neither Bravo nor Peacock has aired the series in the United States as part of a secondary release window. However, if the reported plans prove accurate, that arrangement could soon change.