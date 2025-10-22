‘Reminders of Him’ trailer teases Colleen Hoover’s new tear-jerking adaptation — we’re bracing for heartbreak

Colleen Hoover’s new film adaptation, ‘Reminders of Him,’ dives into the haunting aftermath of loss and the fragile hope of rebuilding a life, where love might be the greatest risk of all

Romance novelist Colleen Hoover is returning to the big screen once again, and this time, she’s stepping behind the camera, too. The bestselling author has co-written and produced the upcoming film adaptation of her hit novel ‘Reminders of Him,’ as per PEOPLE. It is officially set to arrive in theaters on March 13, 2026, from Universal Pictures. The studio dropped the film’s first emotional trailer on October 21, giving fans their first look at the devastating yet hopeful story that’s bound to tug at heartstrings. The film marks the third cinematic adaptation of Hoover’s work, following 2024’s ‘It Ends With Us’ starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, and ‘Regretting You,’ which hits theaters this Friday, October 24.

Like her previous adaptations, ‘Reminders of Him’ brings heartbreak, healing, and redemption in true Hoover fashion. But this time, the story digs even deeper into the meaning of forgiveness. In the newly released trailer, viewers are introduced to Kenna, played by Maika Monroe, a young woman trying to rebuild her life after a tragic mistake. Her relationship with Scotty (portrayed by ‘Outer Banks’ star Rudy Pankow) begins innocently enough. He flirts by repeatedly buying single yellow plates from her store, as Lord Huron’s haunting ballad ‘The Night We Met’ plays in the background.

Their romance blossoms quickly, only to be shattered by a catastrophic car crash that leaves Scotty dead and Kenna serving seven years in prison for her role in the accident. As quoted by Deadline, Monroe’s voice narrates over the trailer’s bittersweet montage, “There was before you and there was during you. For some reason, I never thought there would be an after you.” Upon her release, Kenna returns to her Wyoming hometown, desperate to reconnect with her daughter, Diem, whom she hasn’t seen since her incarceration.

But her daughter’s grandparents, Grace (Lauren Graham) and Patrick (Bradley Whitford), still hold Kenna responsible for Scotty’s death and are determined to keep her out of Diem’s life. Her only unexpected ally comes in the form of Ledger, played by rising star Tyriq Withers, a former NFL player turned bar owner who unknowingly befriends Kenna. When Ledger realizes that Kenna is the woman behind the tragedy that claimed his best friend’s life, his loyalty and compassion are put to the ultimate test. “How dare she just show up?” Graham’s Grace demands in one of the trailer’s most gripping moments.

“If it wasn’t for her, our son would still be alive,” Whitford’s Patrick adds, his grief still raw after years of loss. As Kenna and Ledger’s secret connection deepens, set to Alex Warren’s emotional track ‘Ordinary,’ their relationship sparks both healing and conflict. Caught between the weight of the past and the fragile hope for redemption, Kenna must face the pain she caused and the love she never stopped yearning for. Ledger’s one powerful line in the trailer encapsulates the story’s emotional core: “We’ve all been wrong about her. You’ve taken the worst moment of her life and made it into who she is.”