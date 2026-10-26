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Keanu Reeves replaces Alan Ritchson in Netflix’s upcoming action thriller

Jaume Collet-Serra’s next Netflix thriller pits a federal marshal against attackers and a hurricane.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Keanu Reeves (L) attends the Broadway opening of ‘Waiting for Godot’; Alan Ritchson (R) attends the ‘Ordinary Angels’ premiere (Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage; (R) Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Keanu Reeves (L) attends the Broadway opening of ‘Waiting for Godot’; Alan Ritchson (R) attends the ‘Ordinary Angels’ premiere (Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage; (R) Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Keanu Reeves is stepping into an action movie previously set to star Alan Ritchson. The ‘John Wick’ actor will now lead Netflix’s ‘Maelstrom’ following the ‘Reacher’ star's departure. The recent update also pairs Reeves with Jaume Collet-Serra, the director behind ‘Carry-On.’ While the lead actor has changed, the project itself has been making its way through Hollywood for more than three decades.

‘Maelstrom’ follows a federal marshal protecting an arms dealer’s fiancée as she prepares to testify against him. The assignment turns into a fight for survival when a hurricane cuts off communications and prevents reinforcements from arriving. Over a single evening, the marshal and his witness must fend off the arms dealer’s men while the storm rages outside. The film was described as ‘Die Hard’ in a hurricane when the screenplay was first sold in 1993.

The reason for Ritchson’s exit has not been disclosed. He previously led Netflix’s ‘War Machine’, which released earlier this year. Netflix executive Ori Marmur, who was involved in that film, is also behind the revival of ‘Maelstrom.’

The late Gregory Fitzpatrick’s screenplay was sold to Warner Bros. in 1993, with Renny Harlin eyed to direct. Jeff Robinov, who sold the original screenplay to Warner Bros. while working as an agent, is producing the revival as the first project under his new Netflix deal. In the years between, Robinov became president of Warner Bros. Pictures and oversaw franchises including ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy and ‘The Hangover.’ Mark Bianculli is revising the screenplay after also working with Collet-Serra on a new ‘Cliffhanger’.

Reeves is set to return as Shadow in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4,’ due in 2027. His other projects include Ruben Östlund’s ‘The Entertainment System Is Down’ and Tim Miller’s ‘Shiver.’ He also has an animated ‘John Wick’ prequel from director Shannon Tindle on the way.

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