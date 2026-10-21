‘Fire Country’ adds ‘Station 19’ star as a former baseball player with a secret agenda

The newly added cast member happens to be an ‘old buddies’ with Max Thieriot’s Bode and Jordan Calloway’s Jake.

ABC’s ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 premiered recently and features returning cast members, including Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, and more. The show has also introduced one more cast member from ‘Station 19.’ According to TV Insider’s exclusive report, Jay Hayden, who previously played firefighter Travis Montgomery on the fan favorite ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff, ‘Station 19’, will be seen in a recurring role on ‘Fire Country.’ Hayden will play Mason, a former professional baseball player. He comes from one of Edgewater’s most powerful families.

A still from 'Station 19' featuring Jay Hayden (Image Source: Instagram | @jayhayden00)

ABC describes Hayden’s role as “confident and charismatic.” In the storyline, Mason returns to his hometown to “convert his family’s old paper mill into a new business and reconnect with his old buddies.” However, things get more interesting and complicated as “He has a secret agenda that could either help or hurt the town.” As for his “old buddies,” they are Bode (played by Max Thieriot) and Jake (played by Jordan Calloway), who played baseball with Mason back in the day.

A still from 'Fire Country' featuring Jake (Image Source: CBS | Photo By: Sergei Bachlakov)

The ‘Fire Country’s upcoming Episode 4 will be Hayden’s first appearance as Mason. It airs Friday, October 30 on CBS. Fans must remember him from ‘Station 19,’ where his role as a firefighter became one of the fan-favorite characters. In addition to his seven-season run on ‘Station 19,’ Hayden has also appeared on CBS’s ‘FBI: International’ in a recurring role. He played honorary team member Agent Tyler Booth. His other works include ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’, ‘SEAL Team’, ‘One Day at a Time’, ‘Criminal Minds’, and more. Hayden’s arrival on the ABC show will be exciting to watch for his long-time fans. Previously, viewers saw Brett Tucker debut as Alexi in Season 4. His role was to become a potential love interest for Sharon (played by Diane Farr). Tucker played Lucas Ripley on ‘Station 19.’