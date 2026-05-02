MEAWW Entertainment Logo

CBS trims episode counts for ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 and three other dramas in fall 2026 lineup

CBS reshuffles its lineup as episode counts shrink for fan-favorite dramas, leaving unexpected gaps and raising questions about what comes next.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
A still from CBS' 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)
A still from CBS' 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

CBS is not in the mood to fix what clearly is not broken, at least when it comes to its Friday night lineup. The network is sticking with its familiar trio of dramas for the upcoming fall 2026 season. As reported by Deadline, the schedule will once again feature ‘Sheriff Country’ at 8 p.m., ‘Fire Country’ at 9 p.m., and ‘Boston Blue’ at 10 p.m. Network executive Amy Reisenbach made it clear earlier this month that, “The CBS Friday night entertainment lineup has been No. 1 for an incredible 16 straight seasons, so we’re sticking with what works.” Still, even a stable schedule can come with a few curveballs, and this time, ‘Fire Country’ finds itself at the center of one.

While the firefighter drama will return for another season, it will not stick around for the entire broadcast year. Sources indicate that the upcoming Season 5 has been trimmed to 13 episodes, a noticeable drop compared to its current run of 20. That means the show will wrap its season earlier than usual, leaving an open slot in the lineup later in the cycle. The change in episode count is not limited to one show. CBS appears to be spreading its content across more titles this time, leading to shorter seasons for several returning dramas. The ‘NCIS’ universe, for example, is also seeing adjustments. The prequel ‘NCIS: Origins’ and ‘NCIS: Sydney’ will both run for 10 episodes next season. 

A still from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: Instagram | @ncisverse)
A still from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: Instagram | @ncisverse)

That marks a reduction from their existing runs, which currently stand at 18 and 20 episodes, respectively. Rather than giving each show a full stretch on its own, CBS plans to split the Tuesday 10 p.m. slot between them. Another show facing a shorter run is ‘Matlock’, which is set to return for its third season in midseason. The series will produce 13 episodes this time, which is shorter than its previous seasons that delivered 19 and 16 episodes, respectively. All these adjustments point to a bigger picture. CBS is expanding its scripted lineup for the 2026–27 season, adding new shows while keeping most of its current hits in play. Among the incoming titles are ‘Cupertino’ and ‘NCIS: New York’, both set for full 20-episode seasons, along with ‘Einstein’, which will arrive midseason with a 13-episode order.

A still from the show (Image Source: Instagram | @matlockcbs)
A still from 'Matlock' (Image Source: Instagram | @matlockcbs)

On the comedy side, ‘Eternally Yours’ is joining the mix as well. To make room for these additions, CBS has made a few cuts. ‘Watson’ will not be returning, and two comedies, ‘The Neighborhood’ and ‘DMV’, are also exiting the lineup. Notably, not every show is affected by this change. ‘Ghosts’ will continue with a full 22-episode order for its upcoming Season 6, even though it will not be part of the fall schedule. CBS plans to reach that number by including special holiday episodes, such as Halloween and Christmas installments. As for the gap left behind by ‘Fire Country’ later in the season, CBS has not confirmed what will take over that slot. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'Grey's Anatomy' drops bombshell as major doctor is fired ahead of Season 22 finale
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

'Grey's Anatomy' drops bombshell as major doctor is fired ahead of Season 22 finale

Grey Sloan faces a shocking shake-up as a firing, a suspension, and a looming crisis leave key doctors’ futures hanging ahead of the Season 22 finale.
1 day ago
'Grey's Anatomy' Episode 17: What if Lucas and Simone's hookup was not random? Fans have a theory
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

'Grey's Anatomy' Episode 17: What if Lucas and Simone's hookup was not random? Fans have a theory

Social media was buzzing with speculations after Simone and Lucas's hookup scene in the latest episode.
1 day ago
NBC drops major update on ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 3 as fans await final six episodes
TV

NBC drops major update on ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 3 as fans await final six episodes

Dr. Oliver Wolf’s future takes a surprising turn as ‘Brilliant Minds’ faces a sudden shake-up, leaving fans guessing about what lies ahead.
1 day ago
'NCIS' star teases huge twist for Season 23 finale: 'Potential to change...'
NCIS

'NCIS' star teases huge twist for Season 23 finale: 'Potential to change...'

A shocking twist looms as 'NCIS' season 23 heads to its finale, with a returning figure hinting at danger that could reshape everything for the team.
1 day ago
Why was there no 'Matlock' episode tonight— and here's when the legal drama will return
TV

Why was there no 'Matlock' episode tonight— and here's when the legal drama will return

Fans were soon disappointed when they tuned in on April 30 for a new 'Matlock' Season 2 episode but found that it did not air.
2 days ago
'NCIS' set to bring back former Inspector General for Season 23 finale and the stakes just skyrocketed
NCIS

'NCIS' set to bring back former Inspector General for Season 23 finale and the stakes just skyrocketed

A former colleague returns as the season nears its conclusion, hinting at an unresolved threat that could push the team into a high-stakes showdown.
2 days ago
Emmy Surprise: 'The Pitt' star switches to supporting category after guest win for Season 1
TV

Emmy Surprise: 'The Pitt' star switches to supporting category after guest win for Season 1

A surprise move from 'The Pitt' fan-favorite star has left all the fans wondering as to why he decided to switch categories.
2 days ago
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 Episode 17 recap: 2 fan-favorites set to exit show and we don't know how to feel
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 Episode 17 recap: 2 fan-favorites set to exit show and we don't know how to feel

The move comes after ABC announced that the stars would be exiting the show in the upcoming May 7 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale.
2 days ago
'Hacks': From Jesse McCartney to Tony Kushner, 5 huge cameos we saw in Season 5
TV

'Hacks': From Jesse McCartney to Tony Kushner, 5 huge cameos we saw in Season 5

'Hacks' Season 5 sees some marquee names playing themselves in the hit Emmy-winning dramedy, including Jesse McCartney and Tony Kushner.
2 days ago
Netflix reveals major update on shark feature 'Under Paris 2' and it's happening sooner than expected
UNDER PARIS (2024)

Netflix reveals major update on shark feature 'Under Paris 2' and it's happening sooner than expected

2024 shark thriller 'Under Paris' was a smash hit on Netflix and starred Bérénice Bejo as the lead, and now we finally have an update on the sequel.
2 days ago