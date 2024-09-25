What happened to Roman? 'High Potential' Episode 2 leaves fans hooked on one mystery plot

ABC's 'High Potential' follows a single mother of three who possesses an IQ of 160

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'High Potential'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: While ABC's newest crime drama 'High Potential' presents Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) with fresh and intriguing cases to solve, there is one unsolved mystery she still is finding hard to crack, and this plot point will undoubtedly play a long-term role in the series.

Created by Drew Goddard, 'High Potential' follows Morgan, a single mother with three children who has a high IQ and investigative abilities, leading to her working as a consultant with the LAPD. Morgan initially hesitates to take the position but eventually accepts the offer with a few conditions. While the conditions were mostly about money and children, one was to find her partner, Roman.

Who is Roman?

The first episode of 'High Potential' introduces the fact that Roman vanished 15 years ago without a trace, leading his and Morgan's daughter Ava (Amirah J) to believe that he deserted them. Despite Morgan's best efforts to convince the authorities to re-examine the case and locate Roman, they dismissed her pleas and suggested that he may have left of his own accord. This is why Morgan accepted a consulting position with the condition that the authorities must reopen the investigation to find Roman.

In the second episode, Roman's disappearance continues to be a significant plot point as it is revealed that Roman's car was discovered three days later in a police compound with a bag of diapers. Captain Selena (Judy Reyes) emphasizes that this finding indicates that Roman did not abandon Ava and Morgan, as he would not have purchased diapers if he had intended to do so.

What could be the reason behind Roman's disappearance in 'High Potential'?

At present, very little is known about Roman and his occupation, except for the fact that he was a talented painter who drew several murals all over the city. With such a job, it's difficult to determine the true cause of his disappearance, but it's possible that he may have been the victim of unfortunate circumstances. It's conceivable that while out purchasing items, he fell victim to a robbery and was killed by the robber, who then hid his body.

In addition, it is also possible that Roman was kidnapped or taken against his will. This could clarify why his car was discovered abandoned with diapers, indicating that he was unable to leave or communicate. Taking a more dramatic turn, it's also possible that Roman himself is a member of a criminal organization, and as Ava initially suspected, he abandoned them. It's feasible that he left Morgan and Ava to protect them, and we may witness a confrontation between the former couple in future episodes.

Fans speculate about Roman's disappearance in 'High Potential'

As soon as 'High Potential' Episode 2 was released, fans were quick to share their two cents about Roman's disappearance on X.

A fan said, "Ya know what's gonna happen? Morgan and Karadec are going to get together, and then Roman is just gonna show up out of the blue in the season finale." Another shared, "Selena found out about Roman’s car being abandoned in the parking lot and in it was a bag of diapers! I’m really wondering was he mixed up in something Morgan didn’t know about."

A curious fan remarked, "Something bad happened to Morgan's husband for sure." Sharing their two cents, a fan said, "If I'm Morgan I'd be pissed at the police from 15 years who DIDN'T do their jobs." "I knew he didn't just leave," remarked a fan.

Another added, "Wow roman didnt abandon them something happened to them i'm emotional. Between that and getting the car back." A fan shared their intrigue, "I am fully invested in this "What Happened to Roman?" storyline. Another very good episode. Showed that every case won't work out 100% perfectly."

How to stream 'High Potential'?

'High Potential' trailer

