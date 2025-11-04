'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 gets a major update as a 'High Potential' star joins the hit Netflix series

Season 2 of Ransom Canyon will center on a fierce power struggle in the town, as rival dynasties and new arrivals stir up the danger

We have an exciting new update for all the 'Ransom Canyon' fans out there. According to a report by Deadline, a surprise new family member will be joining the cast of the hit Netflix show in its forthcoming season. It has been reported by the media outlet that Steve Howey, well-known for playing the role of Nick Wagner in the police comedy drama 'High Potential', will appear in the second season of the romantic western television series. Howey has been cast as a recurring guest star in the upcoming season of 'Ransom Canyon,' which is currently underway at Netflix Studios Albuquerque.

On the show, Howey will be seen essaying the character of Staten’s (Josh Duhamel) half-brother Levi, who is described as "a mountain man of sorts who lives off the land." The storyline of 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 will revolve around the power struggle over Ransom, with Staten Kirkland and Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly) clashing. As per Variety, the official description for Season 2 of 'Ransom Canyon' reads, “The future of Ransom Canyon hangs in the balance as ranching dynasties continue to vie for power, and new faces arrive, threatening the lives and loves of this quaint, western town.”

Casey W. Johnson's character Kit has been promoted to a series regular for the second season. On the other hand, Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner, who played the roles of Davis Collins and Reid Collins, bid adieu to their series regular roles after Season 1. Along with Duhamel and Kelly, the series regular cast for Season 2 includes Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, and Marianly Tejada. The other cast members returning for the second season of 'Ransom Canyon' include Patricia Clarkson, Ben Robson, Heidi Engerman, Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Kenny Miller, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, and Niko Guardado.

For the unversed, 'Ransom Canyon' is based on the Jodi Thomas series of books. Developed by April Blair, the series premiered on Netflix on April 17, 2025, and received good feedback from fans as well as critics. The show was renewed for a second season earlier this year in June, and now fans are eagerly looking forward to its upcoming season. A, the release date of ‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2 hasn't been revealed.