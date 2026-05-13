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'The Punisher: One Last Kill' Ending Explained: Does Frank Castle go after Ma Gnucci? Final twist decoded

The special chronicles Frank Castle's return to vigilantism following his arrest at the end of 'Born Again' Season 1
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A screenshot of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher in 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Disney Plus)
A screenshot of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher in 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Disney Plus)

'The Punisher: One Last Kill' finds Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle at his lowest point and follows his journey as he decides to resume his vigilantism as the Punisher. The special episode aired on May 12 on Disney+ and was co-written by Bernthal and Reinaldo Marcus Green. Helmed by Green, the episode catches up with Frank Castle a few months after he escaped from prison at the end of 'Born Again' Season 1. But where does his story fall in the MCU timeline? 'Born Again' showrunner, Dario Scardapane, told Variety on May 6, that 'One Last Kill' takes place after the Netflix series 'Punisher' and before and during the events of 'Born Again' Season 2, which wrapped up last week on May 5. 

Deborah Ann Woll seen as Karen Page in the special (Image Source: Marvel Studios | The Punisher: One Last Kill)
Deborah Ann Woll seen as Karen Page in the special (Image Source: Marvel Studios | The Punisher: One Last Kill)

Castle has been on a relentless crusade against his enemies to avenge the death of his wife, Maria, daughter, Lisa (played by Bernthal's real daughter Addie), and son, Frank Jr. However, his sense of justice has turned him into a one-man killing machine, unlike Daredevil, whose moral code prevents him from killing his enemies. The title, 'One Last Kill,' refers to Ma Gnucci (Judith Light), who is the last name on Castle's revenge list before he can find peace. At the start of 'One Last Kill,' Castle is still grieving the loss of his family, alone in his apartment. He experiences hallucinations of his friends, Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and is on the verge of ending his life.

An image of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle from the special 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' (Image Source: Disney+ | The Punisher: One Last Kill)
An image of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle from the special 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' (Image Source: Disney+ | The Punisher: One Last Kill)

Castle is seen crossing off names of the Gnucci family from his board in his home in New York's Little Sicily. A news broadcast on television adds context to the scene by revealing that Castle is the prime suspect in the mass murder of the Gnucci family. The Gnuccis played a role in the deaths of his family, although the connection is not clearly established. Flashback scenes reveal that Castle killed Ma Gnucci's husband, Benny, and their sons - Bobby, Eddie, and Carlo. Ma Gnucci, the matriarch and only surviving member of the family, puts out a massive bounty on Castle as revenge. 

An image of Judith light as Ma Gnucci in the special 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' (Image Source: Disney+ | The Punisher: One Last Kill)
A screenshot of Judith Light as Ma Gnucci in the special 'The Punisher: One Last Kill' (Image Source: Disney+ | The Punisher: One Last Kill)

As a result, several bounty hunters attack Castle's apartment block and storm into his room, forcing him to fight back in self-defense. He takes out all the assassins singlehandedly before going after Ma Gnucci. However, the anti-hero stops in his tracks, realizing that his neighborhood is being ravaged by riots and chaos. So, Castle decides to pause his revenge plan and focus on saving the innocent people of Little Sicily. Instead of following Ma Gnucci outside, he rescues a local family, who is being roughed up by armed thugs at their coffee shop.  

A still of Frank Castle aka the Punisher (Image Source: Disney+ | The Punisher: One Last Kill)
A still of Frank Castle, aka the Punisher (Image Source: Disney+ | The Punisher: One Last Kill)

Castle saves the shop owner, Dre, his wife, Debbie, and their daughter, Charli, from the attack. The young girl, who reminds him of Lisa, gifts him a paper rose as a thank you. Overcome with emotion, Castle takes it over to his family's grave. In a touching moment, he recites Lisa's favorite story, "One batch, two batch, penny and dime," at her grave to remind himself of his mission. Seven minutes into the special, Frank is seen locking away his firearms and Punisher gear, signaling his willingness to leave his vigilante alter ego behind. However, by the end of 'One Last Kill,' he retrieves his belongings and returns to vigilante justice, in honor of his family.  

Jon Bernthal seen as Frank Castle aka The Punisher (Image Source: Marvel Studios | Photo by Giovanni Rufino / Courtesy Everett Collection)
Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle aka The Punisher (Image Source: Marvel Studios | Photo by Giovanni Rufino / Courtesy Everett Collection)

In the final scene, Castle embodies the Punisher's sense of justice and runs into the criminal Mickey O'Hare. Mickey murdered a dog named Cammo at the start of the special and also has ties to his family's deaths. Castle would have ignored him, but the Punisher decides to bring him to justice and shoots Mickey. Watch the special only on Disney+

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