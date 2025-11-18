‘DWTS’ pro Daniella Karagach finally sets the record straight on quitting hit ABC show: ‘The rumors are…’

A shocking new claim shakes the ‘DWTS’ ballroom as Daniella Karagach becomes the center of a swirling backstage controversy

In a week filled with glitter, gossip, and high-stakes competition, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ found itself at the center of a rumor storm. And this time, the spotlight unexpectedly shifted onto one of the show’s most celebrated pros, Daniella Karagach. The Emmy-winning dancer has been making headlines not for her ballroom brilliance, but for a tabloid-fueled claim suggesting she was ready to walk away from the long-running franchise. The commotion began when a report from The Sun alleged that Daniella was “unhappy” with production and had threatened to quit.

The supposed insider claimed that her frustration stemmed from whispers that the show might not bring back her husband and fellow pro dancer Pasha Pashkov next season. According to the tabloid’s source, Karagach had supposedly warned executives that if Pasha, who danced this season with ‘Boy Meets World’ alum Danielle Fishel, wasn’t retained, she would exit the ballroom as well. The rumor spread quickly across social media, sparking concern among fans. With Karagach currently partnered with Dylan Efron, star of ‘The Traitors,’ her energetic presence and chemistry with celebrity contestants have made her a treasured fixture on the series.

Her supporters were stunned at the idea she might be unhappy behind the scenes, especially given her strong reputation and the affectionate nickname fans have given her. She’s been labelled “The Ferrari” for her speed, intensity, and unmatched dancing skills. But just as the speculation reached a fever pitch, the truth surfaced, and it came straight from Karagach herself. The dancer took to Instagram with a short but pointed message in a now-expired Story. In it, she tagged the publication directly and wrote, “I’d encourage you to confirm your facts before sharing fake news. I love ‘DWTS’ and couldn’t be happier.”

Her response was calm but firm, making it clear that the report had no basis in reality. While the Story disappeared within 24 hours, screenshots circulated widely as fans breathed a collective sigh of relief. ‘DWTS’ production also stepped in to dismiss the rumor once and for all. A representative for the show stated Cosmopolitan, saying, “The rumors reported by The Sun and other outlets about Daniella are entirely false. Unfortunately, this season has been rife with speculation and baseless stories. We want to be clear that there is no truth to these claims.”

The statement reinforced the idea that the chatter was nothing more than tabloid noise, the kind that tends to circulate when a season heats up or a frontrunner emerges. For now, fans can rest easy knowing that Karagach remains fully committed to the competition, her partner Dylan, and the show she’s helped energize season after season. And if anything, the quick shutdown of the rumor only highlights the strong relationship she maintains with both the production team and the devoted ‘DWTS’ community that cheers her on every week.