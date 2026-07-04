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‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will see Chris Evans’ Captain America in a never-before-seen role

Chris Evans’ Captain America will play a part in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ that he has never played before, despite appearing in every ‘Avengers’ movie.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Steve Rogers, aka Caption America (Chris Evans). (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @marvel)
A still of Steve Rogers, aka Caption America (Chris Evans). (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @marvel)

'Avengers: Doomsday' is going to change things in a big way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The fifth film in the 'Avengers' series will apparently feature Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as the protagonist. Though Steve Rogers has had the second-most appearances in the MCU to date, behind only Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), he has never been the protagonist of an Avengers movie. This honor has gone to either Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) or Thanos (Josh Brolin). An industry insider, Daniel Richtman, provided this update regarding Evans' elevated status in the movie. The update was in response to a claim that Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was 'Doomsday's protagonist. 

Still of Captain America in MCU (Image Source: Marvel Studios)
Still of Captain America in MCU (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Evans last appeared as Captain America in 'Avengers: Endgame', around seven years ago. His casting was announced through the highly anticipated movie's first trailer. During the official cast announcement, he was second in the billing after Robert Downey Jr. and ahead of Chris Hemsworth (Thor). During the trailer shown at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Rogers emerges from the shadows to reunite with Thor, as per Variety. The moment is a callback to an instance in 'Endgame' where Captain America calls Thor's hammer 'Mjolnir'. He says, "Hey, pal," to his fellow Avenger while donning an all-black ensemble. His look is also a bit different from what the audience saw in 'Endgame'. The new father is now donning a beard. 

Rogers' new life was revealed in another teaser, attached to initial screenings of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash.' Here, the former Captain America is seen riding his bike to a farmhouse, where he is later taking care of a newborn baby with a smile on his face. "The character that changed our lives," Joe and Anthony Russo wrote about Captain America alongside the teaser. "The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this…" Joe and Anthony Russo are sitting in the director's chair for 'Doomsday,' and previously helmed MCU projects like 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' 'Captain America: Civil War,' 'Avengers: Infinity War,' and 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Fans speculate that the consequences of Rogers' actions in Endgame will be shown in 'Doomsday'. For those unaware, Rogers went back in time to spend his life with Peggy (Hayley Atwell). The catch is that in the current timeline, she married someone else. This meant that Rogers created another timeline, in which he lived out his days with Peggy. Doomsday may focus on the ramifications of his actions. Doomsday is set to become one of the biggest releases in the MCU's history. It features a massive ensemble of 'Avengers', 'X-Men', 'Fantastic Four', and more to protect the multiverse from falling apart. Robert Downey Jr., who bowed out of the MCU as Iron Man in 'Endgame,' will return as the antagonist, Doctor Doom, in the movie. However, Scarlett Johansson, another main character who exited the MCU in 'Endgame,' will not appear in any capacity. 

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