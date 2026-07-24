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‘Resident Evil’ finally gets release date as trailer reveals ‘Weapons’ actor’s deadly Raccoon City mission

The first official trailer for Zach Cregger's ‘Resident Evil’ teases a terrifying night in Raccoon City and a desperate fight for survival
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A screengrab of Austin Abrams taken from the 'Resident Evil' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)
A screengrab of Austin Abrams taken from the 'Resident Evil' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)

After making a huge impression with ‘Barbarian’ and wowing the audience with ‘Weapons’, filmmaker Zach Cregger is preparing to tackle one of gaming's most famous horror franchises. Sony has now released the first full trailer for ‘Resident Evil’, giving fans their first look at the director's take on Capcom's zombie-filled universe. The franchise itself is certainly no stranger to Hollywood. Between 2002 and 2016, director Paul W.S. Anderson was involved in six live-action ‘Resident Evil’ films. The series later received another reboot in 2021 with Johannes Roberts' ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’. In addition to that, Capcom's horror world has expanded through several animated movies as well as Netflix's short-lived live-action series released in 2022.

A screengrab of Austin Abrams taken from the 'Resident Evil' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)
A screengrab of Austin Abrams taken from the 'Resident Evil' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @sonypictures)

Even with that long history, Cregger's version has caught fans' attention for a different reason. With his recent success in horror, expectations are high. Whether the adaptation becomes another hit remains to be seen, but the trailer has already given fans plenty to discuss. The preview introduces Austin Abrams, who reunites with Cregger after starring in ‘Weapons’. Abrams plays Bryan, a medical courier whose routine assignment turns into something far more terrifying than he ever expected. Bryan is asked to make a late-night delivery to Raccoon City, the infamous location that longtime ‘Resident Evil’ fans know all too well. As Bryan reaches the city, the trailer shows him surrounded by horrifying dangers lurking around nearly every corner.

Instead of completing his delivery and heading home, he finds himself trapped in an environment where survival becomes the only thing that matters. The footage teases infected creatures, dark corridors, frantic chases, and the constant feeling that something terrible could appear without warning. Rather than revealing too much of the story, the trailer focuses on creating tension while keeping many of the movie's biggest surprises under wraps. Alongside Abrams, the film features Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser. Behind the scenes, Cregger also shares writing duties with Shay Hatten. Sony Pictures will release ‘Resident Evil’ exclusively in theaters on September 18, when audiences can finally see whether Cregger's latest nightmare lives up to the anticipation.

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