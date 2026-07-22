Chris Rock’s ‘Misty Green’ adds ‘Pitch Perfect’ and ‘Star Wars’ alums but one key detail remains missing

A24’s new Hollywood drama follows a comeback story filled with ambition, setbacks and chances, with Chris Rock marking his first feature since 2014.

A24 has confirmed that ‘Misty Green’ will arrive in theaters in October after making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Hollywood drama is written and directed by Chris Rock, marking his first feature behind the camera since 2014’s ‘Top Five.’ Rosalind Eleazar stars as Misty, an actress whose career has stalled years after her breakthrough. Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Rock complete the main cast.

The official trailer follows Misty as she attempts to revive her acting career. Grace plays her agent, who tells her that the industry has become difficult and says he may not even be able to get her a role on ‘Law & Order.’ Rock appears as Jordan, a filmmaker who may offer Misty her best chance at a comeback despite their history. In one exchange, he reminds her, “The last time I cast you, you punched this b**ch in the face.” Misty describes her lifestyle to a friend, played by Kendrick, saying she wakes up, sleeps, and gets high whenever she wants.

Adam Driver in a still from ‘Misty Green’ (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Kendrick’s character responds, “I didn’t know you were a Lil Wayne song, that’s so cool.” The trailer presents the film as a story about an actress seeking a second act while confronting the behavior that left her career at a standstill. A24’s official logline describes Misty as a talented performer fighting to rebuild her career years after her Hollywood breakthrough. The ensemble cast includes Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, and Topher Grace. Kendrick is known for the ‘Pitch Perfect’ films, while Driver played Kylo Ren in the ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy. Kaluuya won an Academy Award for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ and Driver is a two-time Academy Award nominee.

Anna Kendrick with Rosalind Eleazar in ‘Misty Green’ (Image Source: YouTube | A24)

Eleazar remains at the center of the story, with the trailer focused on Misty’s attempt to return to work. ‘Misty Green’ is Rock’s fourth feature as a director after ‘Head of State,’ ‘I Think I Love My Wife,’ and ‘Top Five.’ A24 has not announced a specific October release day for ‘Misty Green,’ which will first screen at the Toronto International Film Festival before beginning its theatrical run.