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Who is Mother Askani? 'X-Men '97' Season 2's Rachel Summers connection explained

Mother Askani's real identity shakes up the Summers family story in 'X-Men '97' Season 2, which has fans questioning her real identity.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Mother Askani appears in the far future in 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)
Mother Askani appears in the far future in 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)

If you thought the Summers family tree couldn’t get any more confusing, 'X-Men '97' Season 2 just proved otherwise. The introduction of Mother Askani adds another layer to an already tangled story involving Cyclops, Jean Grey, and their extended timeline-spanning family. She shows up in the far future, where the X-Men find themselves trapped in a world ruled by Apocalypse. At first glance, she seems like just another resistance leader. But if you’ve followed the comics, you’ll know there’s a lot more going on here.

Mother Askani appears during a tense moment in 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)
Mother Askani appears during a tense moment in 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)

Mother Askani is actually Rachel Summers, the daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey from the alternate 'Days of Future Past' timeline. Rachel originally comes from the 'Days of Future Past' timeline, one of the darkest futures in X-Men history, where mutants are hunted down and controlled by Sentinels. Growing up in that kind of world shapes her into a very different kind of hero. Over time, Rachel becomes deeply connected to the Phoenix Force and eventually ends up in another future dominated by Apocalypse. That’s where she takes on the name Mother Askani and becomes a key figure in the resistance against him. 

Jean Grey and Cyclops appear in the far future storyline of 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)
Jean Grey and Cyclops appear in the far future storyline of 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)

In 'X-Men '97' Season 2, she leads Clan Askani, a group fighting back against Apocalypse’s rule. She’s voiced by Gates McFadden, which is a fun bit of casting for fans who recognize her from 'Star Trek: The Next Generation.' The show doesn’t spell out her identity right away, but there are plenty of clues. The way she talks to Nathan, what she knows about the future, and her role in the Askani prophecy all hint at who she really is. Her connection to Nathan Summers is especially important. Nathan, who eventually becomes Cable, is still a child in this timeline and is struggling with both his powers and the techno-organic virus affecting him. Mother Askani steps in as a guide, helping shape him into the person he’s meant to become. 

Mother Askani and Cyclops in a still from 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)
Mother Askani and Cyclops in a still from 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)

The comics give a bit more background on why she matters so much. She builds a resistance around the belief that Nathan will one day defeat Apocalypse. That belief is what drives much of the future storyline, and it’s why Nathan is treated as such a crucial figure. Even her appearance tells a story. The markings on her face are a reminder of her past as a Hound, when Rachel was forced to hunt down other mutants. They also explain why she understands the brutality of Apocalypse’s world.

Mother Askani reveals her face in a still from 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)
Mother Askani reveals her face in a still from 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Rachel has been hinted at in the animated universe. Rachel was also briefly shown in 'X-Men: The Animated Series' as one of the psychics captured by Apocalypse, although her identity was not revealed then. 'X-Men '97' later reveals her true identity as Rachel Summers while she interacts with Scott, Jean, and young Nathan. In the comics, Rachel is also Nathan’s half-sister, making her connection to Cable even more complicated. So her appearance in 'X-Men '97' isn’t coming out of nowhere; it’s building on threads that have been there for a while. Looking ahead, Mother Askani’s role sets the stage for major developments. Her presence pushes Nathan closer to becoming Cable and ties directly into Apocalypse’s long-running war across time. Nathan isn’t Cable just yet, but you can see the path forming. And with Rachel now in the mix, the show leans even further into the wild, complicated storytelling that X-Men fans have come to expect. 

Mother Askani confronts the X-Men in the future timeline of 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)
Mother Askani confronts the X-Men in the future timeline of 'X-Men '97' Season 2 (Image Source: Marvel/Disney+)

Mother Askani’s arrival adds another layer to the X-Men’s already complicated timeline, connecting Rachel Summers, Nathan’s journey toward becoming Cable, and Apocalypse’s future reign. 'X-Men '97' Season 2 premiered with three episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday. New episodes drop weekly on Wednesdays, with a total of nine episodes planned. The finale is expected to arrive on August 12.

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