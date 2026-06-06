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Who does Scarlett Johansson play in Mike Flanagan's 'The Exorcist' — first-look photos sees MCU star in new avatar

The first-look images may have given an inkling of whom Scarlett Johansson might be playing in the reboot
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Scarlett Johansson is seen on the set of "The Exorcist" in Astoria, Queens on April 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Scarlett Johansson is seen on the set of "The Exorcist" in Astoria, Queens on April 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Scarlett Johansson's role in Mike Flanagan’s 'The Exorcist' might be under wraps, but the first-look images may have given an inkling of whom she might be playing. Earlier, the actress' different stills from the upcoming horror film did the rounds. The original 'Exorcist' is based on William Peter Blatty's horror novel and was helmed by William Friedkin. It centered on a young girl possessed by a demon while the priests desperately attempt to save her. It was a commercial and critical success, nominated for 10 Academy Awards. The next series of films focused on the other major characters, including the priests' pasts and other supernatural cases.

Scarlett Johansson is seen on the set of
Scarlett Johansson is seen on the set of "The Exorcist" set in Woodside, Queens on April 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

One of the images see Johansson in a winter coat looking dazed and confused. Another sees her appear to comfort Jacobi Jupe’s character after what might have likely been a scary situation. The third image sees her with a gun and in her pajamas and a sweater, as she jumps into action. The final image sees her alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor & Rahul Kohli. Rumor mills suggest that Johansson's yet-to-be-named character plays Jupe's mother. The 1973 film also sees a mother and a daughter, Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, and Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil. Flanagan's reboot now sees a change with Jupe possibly replacing Blair's character. While Burstyn survives the horrific events in the climax of the original film, it remains to be seen if Johansson's character makes it out in the end.

Scarlett Johansson is seen filming at
Scarlett Johansson is seen filming at "The Exorcist" set in Queens on March 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In related news, Flanagan spoke of adding a fresh take to the iconic horror film. "We aren’t making this easy on ourselves," he told THR. "But I’ve always felt that there’s no point in going into a franchise or into a property that monolithic unless there’s something new you can bring. I chased The Exorcist very aggressively because I was convinced I had something that I could add," he added. "This is an opportunity to do something that I believe has never been done within the franchise — something that honors what came before it but isn’t built on nostalgia. I really just saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I’ve ever made. I know expectations are high. No one’s more intimidated than I am." The new 'The Exorcist' film is slated to release on March 12, 2027.

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