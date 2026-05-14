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Netflix announces ‘Running Point’ Season 3 — but key details are still under wraps

Kate Hudson's Isla will be back with her shenanigans as LA Waves' CEO in 'Running Point' Season 3.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Isla (Kate Hudson) from 'Running Point' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Katrina Marcinowski)
A still of Isla (Kate Hudson) from 'Running Point' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Katrina Marcinowski)

LA Waves will continue to make ripples on Netflix. 'Running Point' has been renewed for a third season by the streaming giant, as per TUDUM. The announcement was made recently at the Netflix Upfront event in New York City. The show stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Chet Hanks, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Justin Theroux, Jay Ellis, Uche Agada, and Toby Sandeman in main roles. The sports comedy created by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen first premiered on February 27, 2025. Soon, it received an order for season two, which arrived on April 23. Moreover, while looking at previous seasons' timelines, it can be assumed that the third season may arrive in 2027. Similar to its previous two seasons, the upcoming installment will also seemingly be shot in Los Angeles. 

A still of Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon from 'Running Point' (Cover Image Source: X | @netflix)
A still of Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon from 'Running Point' (Image Source: X | @netflix)

The cast has not reacted to the news yet, but they must be happy about reuniting on set. "Every day, we're like, who's going to make someone break first? Who's going to land the joke best and make everybody laugh the hardest?" Hudson shared about the cast's camaraderie on 'Skip Intro with Krista Smith,' "We enjoy the work so much that it then translates onto the screen." THR reported that the show, loosely based on the life of longtime Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, stood at No. 4 overall on Nielsen's streaming chart in Season 2's first week of release. In Netflix's rankings, it held the second position during the same time frame, as per Deadline. This performance was strong enough to get the show a third season order. 

A still from Netflix's 'Running Point' (Image Source: X | @netflix)
A still of Isla (Kate Hudson) and Ali (Brenda Song) from Netflix's 'Running Point' (Image Source: X | @netflix)

The second season follows Isla (Kate Hudson) as she deals with the sudden arrival of Cam (Justin Theroux), her brother, who was previously the president of the LA Waves. A position that was taken over by Isla when he was admitted into a rehab facility. Cam spends the entire season scheming to take back his position and almost succeeds in his devious plans. Jackie (Fabrizio Guido) eventually comes to Isla's rescue when he exposes that Cam is faking his drug tests. Isla eventually wins the championship with the LA Waves, further solidifying her position. No plot details about Season 3 have been revealed yet, but it may deal with more shenanigans Isla gets into handling LA Waves. 

Ray Romano and Kate Hudson in a still from 'Running Point' season 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Katrina Marcinowski)
A still of Norm (Ray Romano) and Isla (Kate Hudson) in a still from 'Running Point' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Katrina Marcinowski)

Kaling, Barinholtz, and Tarver also serve as Executive Producers of the series along with Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis. Stassen is credited as the sole showrunner of the series. Both seasons of the show are currently streaming on Netflix. 

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