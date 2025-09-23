Netflix taps ‘The Little Mermaid’ star for ‘Miss Nelson Is Missing’, and there’s a surprising twist in store

A beloved children’s classic takes a chilling turn as Netflix readies a live-action adaptation where one sweet teacher hides a terrifying secret.

A notorious substitute teacher from the world of children’s literature is about to step out of the storybook and onto the screen. As reported by Deadline, Netflix has officially placed ‘Miss Nelson Is Missing’ in early development. The OTT platform is giving a live-action spin to Harry Allard and James Marshall’s 1977 classic that has haunted and delighted classrooms for decades. At the center of this new adaptation is Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy, who has signed on for a dual performance. She’ll play the kind-hearted Miss Nelson, the endlessly patient teacher whose unruly class never seems to appreciate her.

She’ll also take on the nightmarishly strict Viola Swamp, the mysterious substitute who transforms the classroom into a place of fear and discipline. The twist, of course, is that Miss Nelson herself is behind the disguise, using her terrifying alter ego to show her students the value of kindness and gratitude. The screenplay is being adapted by Brad Copeland, best known for his work on animated family adventures like ‘Ferdinand’ and ‘Spies in Disguise.’ According to Variety, the film also comes with the promise of future installments if the debut resonates with viewers.

Two sequels, ‘Miss Nelson Is Back’ and ‘Miss Nelson Has a Field Day,’ are already waiting in the wings thanks to the beloved book series. Behind the camera, Reese Witherspoon is leading the charge as producer through her powerhouse company Hello Sunshine, alongside partner Lauren Neustadter. McCarthy will also produce with her husband, Ben Falcone, under their banner On the Day Productions. The producing team is rounded out by Grey Matter’s Lawrence Grey and HarperCollins Productions’ Caroline Fraser, ensuring that the project brings Hollywood star power with the book’s publishing roots.

For McCarthy, the project marks a return to Netflix after collaborations on titles like ‘Thunder Force’ and ‘Superintelligence.’ Over the past decade, she’s earned her place as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors with roles spanning outrageous comedies (‘Bridesmaids,’ ‘Spy’), awards-caliber drama (‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’), and big-budget fantasy (‘The Little Mermaid,’ where she memorably played Ursula). Most recently, she added a quirky turn in Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart comedy ‘Unfrosted’ to her résumé.