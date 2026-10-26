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Jessica Biel teases ‘7th Heaven’ reboot plans to ‘modernize’ the series

Mary Camden, aka Jessica Biel, talks about the storylines and the safe set she wants around the Camdens
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
Jessica Biel attends the Apple TV Press Day at Barker Hangar on February 03, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty | Photo by Axelle)
Jessica Biel attends the Apple TV Press Day at Barker Hangar on February 03, 2026, in Santa Monica, California. (Cover Image Source: Getty | Photo by Axelle)

‘7th Heaven’, originally aired on The WB in 1996, was a family drama that followed Reverend Eric Camden (Stephen Collins), his wife Annie (Catherine Hicks), and their seven children. Produced by Aaron Spelling, the show aired for 11 seasons and finished on The CW in 2007. The eldest of the Camden children, Mary Camden, was played by Jessica Biel. She played the lead role in the first six seasons. However, she transitioned to a recurring role in season seven. She only featured in special guest roles in seasons eight and ten. However, almost two decades later, Biel is helping the show make its return.

Jessica Biel attends the Academy Museum 6th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Emma McIntyre)

A new version of ‘7th Heaven’ is currently being developed at CBS Studios. Biel is executive producing the show under her Iron Ocean banner. Speaking on Collider’s Ladies Night, Biel said the reboot would bring the show up to date. “What we want to create, how we want to modernize it, is really the things that are happening for teenagers and families that have teenagers all the way down to the youngest child — technology-based issues, school stuff, bullying stuff, drugs, alcohol,” she said. Biel added that whilst the original show had been mindful of what its audience wanted, the reboot would be less restrictive.

Although the original show had lightly covered these issues, Biel said that the reboot would tackle them in a “real way.” The new series will focus on faith, family and community. Biel also said that she wanted to create something that she could watch with her own children. She has two kids aged 11 and 6. Biel was 14 when she was cast as Mary Camden and is now a producer with two children. However, Biel will not be playing Mary in the new series. Biel said that as a producer, she wants to create a safe space for creativity and vulnerability. She also explained that the reboot will retain the DNA of the original show. It means it will be a show that families can watch together.

Jessica Biel attends Apple Original Films’ ‘Matchbox The Movie’ New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 05, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

The project was first reported in May 2025. It is currently in early development with CBS Studios. Anthony Sparks is attached as executive producer and showrunner. Biel is also executive producing with Michelle Purple. DeVon Franklin is also an executive producer under Franklin Entertainment and his overall deal with CBS Studios. It should be noted that the show will follow a diverse family, and no original cast members will appear. There is no premiere date yet. The cast and plot are currently unknown.

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