How to watch 'The Hunger Games' in chronological order as all five films hit Netflix

All movies in the 'Hunger Games' saga are available on Netflix ahead of the highly anticipated 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.'

'Hunger Games' stands out as one of the most influential dystopian series in recent years. It is one of the few YA franchises whose film adaptations were widely embraced by fans. The original series spawned four movies and earned $2.96 billion at the box office. The tetralogy's success led to a hit prequel called 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.' Lionsgate is in no mood to step out of Suzanne Collins' universe after back-to-back hits. The studio is returning to the franchise with another prequel, 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.' The prequels can be watched as standalones; however, to fully understand the franchise's emotional context, familiarity with the other films helps. If a fan wants to brush up on their knowledge about the 'Hunger Games' universe before 'Sunrise on the Reaping' on November 20, streaming services are the way to go.

Still from 'The Hunger Games' (Image Source: Lionsgate | Murray Close)

Chronologically, the saga begins with 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,' released in 2023. The next chapter in the franchise timeline is 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,' set during the 50th Hunger Games. The flagship series comprising 'The Hunger Games (74th Hunger Games)', 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (75th Hunger Games) ', 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,' and 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2' takes place 24 years after the events of 'Sunrise on the Reaping.'

The franchise returned on the big screen with the prequel titled 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' in 2023. This movie follows Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow (Tom Blyth) as he mentors Lucy Baird (Rachel Zegler) in the 10th Hunger Games. It grossed $349 million at the box office, bringing the franchise's total to over $3 billion. The prequel is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The upcoming prequel, 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,' will follow a young Haymitch Abernathy as he participates in the 50th Hunger Games. Several beloved characters from the main franchise will reappear in the movie, including Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, who will reprise the roles of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark. The prequel to Suzanne Collins's 2025 novel 'Sunrise on the Reaping' is set to be released on November 20, 2026.

Jennifer Lawrence tells the camera she would leave the Golden Globes 2024 if she didn't win in the best actress category (Instagram/@goldenglobes)

The original film series began with 'The Hunger Games' (2012). The movie introduces Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), who participates in the 74th Hunger Games in place of her sister Primrose (Willow Shields). She and her fellow tribute from District 12, Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), are sent into the event. The nationally televised event features 24 tributes fighting to the death. Due to certain circumstances, the authorities allow two victors, who turn out to be Peeta and Katniss. In the process, though, several fall to their brutal deaths. The movie was a blockbuster, earning $695.2 million at the box office and becoming the highest-grossing non-sequel on opening day and the opening weekend. To watch the movie that started it all, fans can tune in to HBO Max or Netflix.

Still from 'The Hunger Games' (Image Source: Lionsgate)

The sequel titled 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' came the following year and was an equally resounding success, garnering $865 million at the box office. The sequel features Katniss and Peeta, participating again in the 75th Hunger Games, after a rule change forces past victors to become tributes. The duo is forced to act as a couple to quell the rebellion caused by Katniss' actions in the previous games. To force them to act on his whim, President Snow (Donald Sutherland) threatens the lives of their loved ones in District 12. Brutal deaths, political machinations, and more follow. Ultimately, Katniss is rescued and brought to District 13, where a rebellion against the regime is in full swing.

'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay' was released in two parts, in 2014 and 2015. Katniss loses several close ones as she becomes the symbol of the District 13 rebellion, led by President Alma Coin (Julianne Moore). Katniss goes head-to-head against the government, which she first challenged during the 74th Hunger Games. Ultimately, she is forced to put everything at stake, including her own sanity, to end the long-drawn horror. Both parts are streaming on HBO Max and Netflix.