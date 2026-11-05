How to watch ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion early? Here’s how to get the tea before anyone else

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 cast has more to unpack, and here’s what to know about catching the reunion before its Netflix release.

The weddings are over, but don’t put those golden goblets away just yet. ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 has reached the end of its walk down the aisle, after weeks of pod dates, breakups, and family concerns. Now comes the catch-up: who’s still together, and what happened after the cameras left? Boston’s pod squad is heading to the reunion couches to fill in those gaps.

The reunion premieres on Netflix on Sunday, November 8, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host the cast as they revisit the season and share relationship updates. That’s the regular Netflix release, but fans can get a head start with a screening the day before.

Aneha Singh (L) and Cam Halloran (R) at the altar in the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 finale (Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix’s Exclusive Reunion Watch Party streams on Tudum on Saturday, November 7, at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Head to the official event page and click RSVP to register. You won’t need a Netflix account to RSVP; just your name and an email will do. There’s also a space to share your favorite piece of relationship advice, giving viewers a chance to offer a tip of their own before the cast catches up.

Once you’ve registered, look out for a confirmation email explaining how to join. Netflix will also send a reminder before the watch party. You’ll watch through the Tudum event page. The waiting room opens 15 minutes before the scheduled start, leaving time to get settled.

The event begins with a pregame featuring surprise appearances from pod squad members. There’ll be interactive games and polls before the reunion screening, plus a live chat where fans can react together. Stay afterward for an after-party featuring footage that didn’t make the season, including unseen pod dates and moments from the romantic getaways. The chat will remain open for those last reactions.

While the watch party is live, the reunion itself was prerecorded. You’ll need to join at the scheduled time to watch early. Registering doesn’t unlock the episode on demand in the Netflix app. If you can’t make the screening, you can watch when the reunion arrives on Netflix on November 8.