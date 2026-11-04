‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple call off wedding after clashing over cooking and cleaning

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 finale sees Wilson and Wilnie clash over expectations before splitting

Netflix premiered the highly anticipated ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 finale and revealed what happened between engaged couples. Among the breakups featured on the finale, viewers saw Wilson and Wilnie’s split as one of the messiest. Before their wedding day, the two talked about their connection, which eventually led to their breakup. Wilson started the conversation and said it was “important” for them to “link up again” before their wedding. He shared, “When we got out of the pods, you got everything that I promised you, plus.” He added that his personality was “more” and the energy that he kept in the house was also “more.”

Wilson also talked about “taking care” of the house while she was at work. “Sometimes even, like, fold your laundry. Like, there’s a lot.” He noted that, despite telling him she would “do the things” for him that would make him happy, she hadn’t done them. After he described what she hadn't done, Wilnie asked, “What do I not like doing?” He responded, “You’re not used to cooking, cleaning.” Wilnie responded that she was not a messy person.

A still from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 featuring Wilnie and Wilson (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Wilnie also pointed out that Wilson’s idea of “cooking” was him preparing his own breakfast. The two disagreed on the fact that Wilnie had cooked for the two and gotten into an argument. Later, when he talked about “cooking together,” ‘Love Is Blind’ star responded that, “Don’t talk about cooking together. Cooking together isn’t you playing your PlayStation while I cook, then coming up and being like, ‘This needs more seasoning.’” It didn’t sit well with Wilson. She also recalled nights when she cooked, and Wilson was not home.

The two also disagreed over “positive energy” and argued about it. She added that she did not work from home and had “long, emotionally draining days.” Fans must remember that she is a mental health counselor. Because of that, it was hard for her to match Wilson’s energy all the time. In response, Wilson repeated that he fell in love with a different personality: “So if I’m not getting that personality, it’s gonna be really difficult for me to reach a level of romance and affection when I had promised it to that person that I proposed to.” He later told her that “maybe just marriage is not for us.” The two broke up. Wilnie got emotional and told the cameras that Wilson’s behavior felt like an “attack” on her as a person and that it was not fair to her.