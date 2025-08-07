‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown joins brutal FOX reality show to prove he’s more than a TLC villain

The controversial reality star trades family feuds for freezing water, military drills, and no sympathy

Kody Brown is all set to spread his drama wings beyond TLC’s 'Sister Wives.' The patriarch of the Brown family, who often garners major attention for his narcissistic behavior, will appear in a reality show on Fox, and surprisingly, it is way different from 'Sister Wives.' Not only that, Kody will have a chance to prove his physical prowess, and we seriously cannot wait.

A screenshot of Kody Brown and Sukanya Krishnan from 'Sister Wives' special tell-all episode (Image Source: YouTube | TLC)

Kody will reportedly compete in 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' Season 4, which is a Fox reality series where celebrities face real military-style challenges. The 18-person cast also includes Eva Marcille, Teresa and Gia Giudice, Brittany Cartwright, Eric and Jessie James Decker, Andrew East, Shawn Johnson East, and Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia, per Parade. Notably, the show pushes contestants through extreme tasks like bridge jumps and helicopter climbs, and will make its debut on Thursday, September 25, on FOX, per ScreenRant.

Known for his controversial role in 'Sister Wives,' Kody will undergo intense military-style training designed to break participants down physically and mentally. Filmed in remote, harsh environments like Jordan and Wales, the test features high-stress challenges such as helicopter jumps, freezing water immersions, and brutal interrogations, all overseen by real ex-Special Forces operatives like Rudy Reyes and Jason Fox. The show's no-frills format eliminates rewards, votes, or judges as participants leave only if they quit, fail, or are medically pulled out.

Kody's inclusion adds a controversial figure to the cast, giving him the rare opportunity to shift public perception by demonstrating grit, resilience, and teamwork. His journey will show whether he can rise beyond reality TV controversy and redefine himself as a competitor, not just a character. Talking about Kody, the father of 18, recently garnered major attention during the 'Sister Wives Tell-All,' where he watched clips of Christine Brown being affectionate with her new husband, David Woolley. Christine shared that her marriage to Kody lacked intimacy, which led to their divorce, per Collider.

Kody said he was happy for Christine and admired how she got the relationship she always wanted. At first, he seemed supportive, but his comments also revealed that he had ignored Christine's emotional needs for years. He admitted they struggled in their marriage but blamed both of them, avoiding responsibility. On the other hand, Christine admitted she now feels truly loved and connected in her new marriage with Woolley, who directly called out Kody's shortcomings.

Their daughter Ysabel confirmed that Christine always wanted more affection from Kody, which he didn't provide. Now, with someone who truly understands her, Christine's kids fully support her happiness and don't mind the PDA. Christine has accepted her past and is now focused on building a happy future. She acknowledges her previous marriage wasn't perfect and has moved on. In contrast, Kody and Robyn Brown are still stuck in the past, holding onto bitterness. Kody now seems to be changing the story to protect his and Robyn's image, downplaying his past relationships instead of facing his own failures.