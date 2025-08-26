Four-word teaser from ‘Sister Wives’ star has season 20 shaping up to be one of the most dramatic yet

'Sister Wives' Season 20 is all set to make its debut on Sunday, September 28

TLC's 'Sister Wives' is all set to make a grand comeback as Season 20 is premiering on Sunday, September 28. Recently, a 'Sister Wives' star has dropped a four-word teaser hint, making viewers speculate about the drama in the show. Not only that, with tensions simmering between Kody Brown and his ex-wives, expectations for drama are mounting, and honestly, the wait is getting harder than ever.

(L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show 'Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Live on Stage' in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

The star in discussion is Christine Brown Woolley, who shared a TLC teaser clip on Instagram along with a brief, four-word comment hinting at what could be a pivotal season for the series, as per Parade. She captioned a teaser clip with the words, "Gulp. Here we go," before revealing the official release date and time of the new season. Her short remark immediately caught fans' attention, with many interpreting it as a hint that the episodes ahead could bring major revelations or heightened family tension.

The post quickly filled with speculation and commentary from viewers eager to see how the long-running family drama unfolds. A fan commented, "Has Robin ever earned any money that she put into the family pot? Nope," while another added, "I am already on the edge of my seat!!! This is gonna be a good season." Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Can they edit out Kody and Robyn before I watch?" A fan remarked, "Oooo robins self righteous attitude about coyote pass is gonna be the death of me."

Notably, during the Sunday, June 15 Season 19 tell-all, Kody insisted he "would never try plural marriage again." Yet in the first trailer for Season 20, he appeared more open, telling Robyn Brown, "I got another one of those emails from some woman, asking, sort of, like, to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family." While Robyn's reaction wasn't shown, her feelings were clear in the previous season. She admitted in the tell-all, "I had a different plan for my life. I was going to live a plural marriage. I was going to be a part of a big picture, a big family. That's been taken away from me," as per E! News.

Robyn also made it clear where she stands, saying, "I always choose Kody. However it is, it's with Kody." Married to him since 2010, she remains committed despite his shifting outlook. Kody, meanwhile, was blunt when asked about marrying again, saying, "Hell no. And I'll tell you why: because we already failed." Still, the Season 20 trailer shows him softening, as he gathered his ex-wives and admitted, "I wanted to apologize with all my heart." In another scene, he told Janelle, "I said I didn't love you. That wasn't true."

However, Kody's former wives weren't as forgiving. Christine, now happily married to David Woolley, declared, "I don't want to talk to Kody ever again." Janelle confided to daughter Madison Brush, "I really want to tell him that we'll never be friends," while also telling Meri she's considering a spiritual divorce. And Meri shut the door for good with a pointed pop culture reference to Taylor Swift's hit banger, saying, "We are never, ever, ever getting back together."