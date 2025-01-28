Did Janelle Brown's 2025 'detox' also involve cutting ties with BFF Christine? Here's what we know so far

Janelle and Christine Brown aren't as close as they once were now that they have left their shared marriage with Kody.

It seems like all is not well between the 'Sister Wives' stars Janelle and Christine Brown. 2024 proved rough for the Brown family as Garrison Brown tragically took his own life. Janelle, Garrison's biological mother has had a hard time coming to terms with her son's demise. Christine too mourned the loss but also made it a point to live her best life having left her husband Kody Brown after years of unhappy marriage. Following her split from Kody, Christine went on to marry David Woolley. While Janelle was the only one invited to the pair's wedding, it is evident that their dynamics have changed significantly.

Although there haven't been any social media posts of the two recently, they did appear together on the 'Rogue Energy' podcast. The ladies delved into their relationships and love life, as per ScreenRant. Reflecting on her wedding, Christine told Janelle, "I loved having you there, and I just consider you one of my best friends." Nevertheless, there's an obvious change in their relationship which can be attributed to the fact that Christine and her husband Woolley live in Utah. Meanwhile, Janelle recently bought a property in North Carolina to stay closer to her daughter Maddie Brush, and son-in-law, Caleb Brush. Janelle and Christine's lives might be heading in different directions but they'll always have each other's back.

In November last year, Janelle went on a girl's trip without Christine. Janelle took to her Instagram to share her travel experience with her girlfriends. "Girls trip to New Orleans. The music scene is diverse on Bourbon Street, to say the least! We settled for a dueling piano bar, then caught a street performance and ended the evening at @tujagues_restaurant," she captioned the same. Christine allegedly couldn't join the trip as she was busy exploring Barcelona with her husband Woolley around the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Christine and Janelle might not be as close as they once were at the moment but the former certainly isn't one of the things Janelle is trying to detox from in 2025. Ringing in the new year, Janelle revealed that her guiding word for 2025 is 'detox.' For Janelle, the word means much more than just 'cleanse', it stands for a journey to freedom. She penned, "This year, I am choosing detox as my word for 2025— I have been drawn to this word so strongly the past few weeks. For me, it’s a commitment to clear out what no longer serves me, in every sense. It’s about making space for greater peace and clarity by detoxing my life EMOTIONALLY, PHYSICALLY, MENTALLY, and SPIRITUALLY."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

But with time, it remains a possibility that the two will grow further distant now that they have left their shared marriage with Kody. According to People magazine, Janelle announced her separation from Kody in 2022 after tying the knot in 1999. On the other hand, Christine and Kody went their separate ways in November 2021.