‘Sister Wives’ fans think they know who's on Kody Brown’s side — but the real loyalist might surprise you

Kody Brown is probably the most disliked member of the Brown family in 'Sister Wives.' The father of 18 children has often grabbed major negative attention for his narcissistic and manipulative attitude. While Kody's behavior has mostly raised eyebrows, fans are now opening up about the one family member who they think is least likely to blame him for the downfall of his polygamous relationship, despite having a very different opinion about him.

On Reddit, 'Sister Wives' fans are speculating that Robyn Brown now sees Kody as the source of the family's problems despite not stating it directly. Once considered the head wife of the Brown household, fans believe Robyn has fared the worst in recent years compared to Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. One fan commented, "This is exactly it. Her nagging and annoying Kody about reconciling with Janelle and Meri at least has everything to do with the show ending. She didn't want to lose her very easy high income job that she puts minimal effort in." Another added, "Now she has no one to tell, she speaks to Kody and doesn’t get to feel like the favorite and better than."

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote, "Yep! She looked genuinely distraught about Meri leaving, and we know it wasn't about their friendship." Notably, at the end of 'Sister Wives' Season 19, Brown seemed unwilling to reconcile with his ex-wives. E! News reported that his relationship with Christine Brown was especially strained. "There's a different level of animosity for some reason," Kody admitted. "I don't see the point of ever having a relationship." Speaking about co-parenting with Christine, he added, "Robyn keeps reminding me, you have kids together; you are going to be connected forever. I'm like, God help us," referencing their six children, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

However, a season 20 teaser hints at a shift. A press release stated, "In an effort to make peace, Kody meets one-on-one with his ex-wives to offer long overdue apologies. Meanwhile, Robyn clings to her belief in plural marriage, even as Kody questions its future and entertains attention from a woman online asking to be his new wife. Kody continues to struggle with the aftermath of his fractured family. Haunted by painful memories in the home he shared with Robyn, he wants to move again and start fresh, but healing won’t come easy."

Not only that, but Kody's ex-wives are also dealing with an internal feud, as Meri recently opened up about her current relationship with her former sister wives, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn, two years after ending things with Kody in 2023, as per Parade. "We don't talk," Meri said of Christine, her sister wife of 30 years, during the 'I Do, Part 2' podcast with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes on Saturday, September 13.

"On my part, there's no hate; I just don't choose to have her in my life. It's not healthy and it's not safe for me emotionally," Meri said. She acknowledged Christine likely feels the same way. "We have had some really good times, but I think our values just don't align," she explained, adding, "I know our values don't align. There are certain things that I want and I need in a relationship, and she absolutely doesn't have that."