‘Sister Wives’ star reveals why she’s skipping Christine Brown’s explosive book — and it’s not out of spite

Sister Wives' Christine Brown is grabbing major headlines for her bombshell revelations in her memoir, 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom.' While fans are applauding her honesty, not everyone is impressed, especially her former sister wife, Meri Brown. According to reports, Janelle has also opted not to read Christine’s book, and her reason is pretty understandable.

(L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

Meri Brown recently opened up about why she doesn’t plan to read Brown’s memoir, despite it touching on their shared past. During her appearance on the 'I Do, Part 2' podcast on Sunday, September 14, Meri said, "I have not read it, and I probably won't," as per US Weekly. She further explained, "Even though they were in the same life—[and] many of the things that she's I'm sure talking about [were during our plural marriages]—we had the same history. We lived the same experiences. Our perspectives are completely different. So, what she's writing about is her perspective on it. And it's 100 percent valid to her."

Meri added, “I don’t want to read it and be upset potentially at some of the things. And be like, ‘Oh, wait a second, that’s not what happened.’ Because that wouldn’t be fair.” She clarified, “In my perspective, it happened differently, or maybe there’s a little bit of a shift,” but emphasized, “That doesn’t mean Christine’s recollection is wrong.” Reflecting on their shared experiences, Meri said, “When she and I had these experiences that were the same, we took something different from the experience. It’s valid for her—100 percent valid for her.”

Notably, Meri married Kody in 1990 as his first and legal wife, followed by Janelle Brown in a spiritual marriage in 1993 and Christine in 1994. By the time 'Sister Wives' began filming season 1, Kody was courting fourth wife Robyn Brown, whom he spiritually wed in 2010 and legally married in 2014 after Meri agreed to legally divorce him. At the time, Meri and Kody remained in a spiritual union while he legally adopted Robyn's three children from a previous marriage.

Over a decade after 'Sister Wives' began, the Brown family saw major shifts. Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021 after more than 20 years together. Janelle confirmed her separation in December 2022, followed by Meri in January 2023. In the same interview, Meri shared that she and Christine “don’t talk” anymore. “We have had some really good times, but I think our values just don’t align. I know our values don’t align,” she explained. “There’s certain things that I want and I need in a relationship, and she absolutely doesn’t have that.” Meri also admitted she’s not especially close with Janelle or Robyn either, as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

However, talking about the possibility of reconciliation, Meri added, "I am always open to healing relationships. I am always open to having the hard conversations because conversations are going to have to be hard, especially in our family. If we want to move forward and heal anything and have any sort of relationship, there are going to have to be hard conversations because I have my boundaries now that I didn't used to have."