Is ‘Blood Song of Wycaro’ real? ‘Pluribus’ fans can now (kind of) read Carol Sturka’s book

Carol Sturka, played by Rhea Seehorn, is an acclaimed romantasy author on 'Pluribus'

The fact that initial promo material for 'Pluribus' described the leading character of Carol Sturka, played to perfection by Rhea Seehorn, as the 'most miserable person on earth' was no accident. Imagine being a celebrated and best-selling author and yet hating both your own works and the fans who appreciate your novels. This is exactly the predicament that Carol finds herself in, and to make matters worse, the entire world order seems to have turned upside down with the ascent of the hive mind. Could things possibly get any worse for her?

Fans of 'Pluribus' will remember that Carol was reading to a gathering of her fans on the premiere episode and was on her way to complete her book tour before things went downhill all around. The book she was reading then is the 'Bloodsong of Wycaro' and it is supposed to be the fourth book in her best-selling 'Winds of Wycaro' trilogy. From the enthusiasm of the fans who savoured and exclaimed at almost every word that came out of Carol's mouth, it is apparent that there are quite a few takers of the high-octane romance-drama novel featuring Captain Lucasia and corsair Raban.

Owing to the ongoing success of the show, Apple Books has now released an excerpt from 'Bloodsong of Wycaro', making the fictional book series a reality, as told by Mashable. The excerpt itself boasts of having stilted language and overtly descriptive passages that often risk being monotonous. The historical setting of the excerpt depends on the use of repetitive jargon.

Perhaps the most striking feature of this excerpt is the letter, which adds a preface to the tale that follows. In the letter, Carol explains that the sole reason behind this excerpt is to appease the gangs of 'Rabasia' shippers who are furious to learn that Raban hasn't been featured on the book's cover. The letter reads: "You know I am on record for despising 'spoilers' in any form, that my preference would be to let events unfold in their own time through Lucasia’s anguished eyes. But I also understand that’s not everyone’s preference, different strokes for different folks. How hellish would the world be if we all thought the same?!"

In hindsight, the aforementioned letter turns out to be a brilliant piece of foreshadowing that informs the events that follow. Carol's disapproval of everyone thinking the same thing comes back to haunt her soon as the hive mind obliterates individual consciousness in favour of a collective. Barring the twelve individuals all over the world, including Carol herself, everyone else is fused into a sort of shared psychosis that affects their daily functioning. Perhaps this letter was the last instance in which Carol could make sense of the world she once knew. 'Pluribus' airs new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+.