Stephen Colbert breaks silence on CBS’ replacement for ‘The Late Show’: 'Wouldn't it be...'

Two weeks before final episode, Stephen Colbert talks about the fellow comedian who will appear on his time slot, after 'The Late Show' was canceled.

Stephen Colbert is a couple of weeks away from hosting 'The Late Show' for the final time. The comedian has been sitting in the host's chair since 2015, entertaining viewers with his wit and charm. CBS announced the cancellation in July 2025, citing financial reasons. The show is now being replaced by Byron Allen's 'Comics Unleashed.' In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Colbert expressed his admiration for Byron Allen. "God bless him. I know Byron. We got to know each other last year, actually. He’s fascinating." He briefly recalled Byron's achievement of being the youngest comedian ever to perform on 'The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,' then continued, "Anyway, when I found out, I wrote him the next morning, and I said, 'Hey, congrats. I heard you got the time. Good for you. Wouldn’t it be lovely if you could drop Mr. Carson a note?" he joked.

A screenshot of Aubrey Plaza and Stephen Colbert from a 2019 episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

In April, it was confirmed that 'Comics Unleashed' would take over the 11.35 p.m. ET time slot on the network once Colbert's show ends. The show, created and hosted by Allen, has already been airing after 'The Late Show' at 12.35 a.m. ET. Allen's show seems to address the main factor behind the cancellation of 'The Late Show,' which was primarily declining profitability. He briefly discussed the economics of his show with the Los Angeles Times. "It’s not cheaper. It’s zero," he said about the production cost.

(L to R) Tom Kotter, Gina Brillion, Byron Allen, Matt Knudsen, Leo Flowers in 'Comics Unleashed' (Image Source: Courtesy of CBS)

The outlet also reported that the comedian pays CBS for the airtime and covers the full production costs of his programs. In return, his company gets most of the commercial units in the programs, which it can sell. Traditional talk shows are extremely expensive, with a high-priced host, a live band, and a large staff. But 'Comics Unleashed' eliminates much of the cost thanks to its simple setup, which features a panel of comedians discussing various topics and performing short comedy routines.

A still from 'Comics Unleashed' (Image Credit: Comics Unleashed | YouTube)

Colbert was a harsh critic of Donald Trump, and there was speculation that 'The Late Show' was canceled by Paramount to placate the Trump administration. However, CBS executives insisted that economic losses were the main reason behind the decision. Colbert is now involved in writing a new 'Lord of the Rings' film with his son and Philippa Boyens. He is known for being a big fan of Peter Jackson’s films, often referencing them on the show. 'The Late Show' airs for the final time on Thursday, May 21.