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'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7: Does Frenchie die? Brutal twist leaves group's future uncertain

The penultimate chapter focuses on Frenchie, played by Tomer Capone, as The Boys ramp up their efforts to stop Homelander
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A screenshot of Tomer Capone as Frenchie in 'The Boys' Season 5 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)
A screenshot of Tomer Capone as Frenchie in 'The Boys' Season 5 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Contains spoilers for 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7

The penultimate episode of 'The Boys' Season 5 delivered high-stakes drama and included several twists. Picking up after the events of Episode 6, Homelander (Antony Starr) is now unstoppable, and he makes his point by killing the President of the Country. Meanwhile, The Boys ramp up their efforts to take down the evil supe once and for all, even though a part of them questions whether the fight is worth it. Amid the chaos comes a massive blow. As expected and speculated, Tomer Capone's Frenchie dies in the seventh episode, leaving the group and the audience shattered.

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Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capone as Kimiko and Frenchie in 'The Boys' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The move was fast approaching, and either Frenchie and/or Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) was expected to meet their end this season. The entire installment has focused on the two planning their happily-ever-after after confessing their love to each other. The episode starts with Butcher (Karl Urban) and Frenchie working on a "Plan B" — replicating Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) powers to kill Homelander. Kimiko is the one they conduct their test on, but the experiments prove to be dangerous as they threaten to rip away her regenerative powers. The one person who can help is Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), who drowns her sorrows by lobotomizing herself after things go horribly wrong with the Soldier Boy/Homelander situation. The experiment, meanwhile, carries on unsuccessfully as she sulks on her own.

Just when Frenchie manages to bring her out of the bunker, and the trio does a test run, Homelander intervenes. Frenchie decides to take matters into his own hands by locking Sage and Kimiko in a zinc closet so Homelander cannot detect their presence. However, this leads to him facing the evil supe on his own. But he does warn Homelander that they have managed to replicate Soldier Boy's powers. A few moments later, Homelander is seen leaving, while Sage and Kimiko see a bleeding Frenchie taking his final breath. He dies in Kimiko's arms, making for an emotional moment. The death comes as a major turning point in the series, especially after all The Boys made it to Episode 7 without being killed. Now, the team will have to complete their mission without their central cog, who has been the heart of the group since the first season. 'The Boys' Season 5 is streaming on Prime Video, with the finale slated to release next Wednesday, May 20.

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