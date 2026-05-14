'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8: 5 major storylines the much-awaited finale needs to address

The highly anticipated 'The Boys' Season 5 finale is scheduled to air on May 20 on Prime Video

This time next week, 'The Boys' Season 5 will be well and truly done. After five seasons of scintillating action, gory deaths, humor, and unexpected plot twists, the supe saga will finally end with Episode 8. While the episode premieres May 20 on Prime Video, fans will have the opportunity to catch it a day earlier in 4DX theaters across the United States and Canada. As the anticipation continues, fans on social media and discussion forums have been buzzing about what the finale must cover. On that note, let's take a look at the five major storylines the final chapter needs to address.

Ryan and his role in the series

Cameron Crovetti in 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Jasper Savage)

In the seven episodes so far, Cameron Crovetti's Ryan Butcher has been rather underused. He was last seen being nursed to health by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) after a brutal beating at the hands of Homelander (Antony Starr). The finale needs to address which side Ryan leans toward — humanity or his dark side stemming from Homelander's blood running in his veins. He's also speculated to be the one who kills his father, but that would completely take the focus away from The Boys, who have planned and plotted Homelander's death since the start of the series.

Annie and Hughie

Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) have been largely reduced to supporting characters in this series. Both of them, however, have had near-death experiences that almost ended their dream of a happily-ever-after. Rumors about their wedding in the finale have been circulating, but only time will tell if that's how it pans out for the two major characters.

Soldier Boy's revenge arc

Jensen Ackles and Antony Starr as Soldier Boy and Homelander (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Jasper Savage)

As much as he believes Homelander was a misfit and a disappointment, it didn't stop the ancient supe from giving his son the V-One compound. While he did it out of his love for Clara/Stormfront (Aya Cash), he will be a key factor in the finale. In the comics, he is killed by Butcher, and it remains to be seen whether the finale takes the same route.

President Ashley

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett in 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Jasper Savage)

Whoever survives the endgame between The Boys and Homelander will have little effect on Ashley (Colby Minifie). After being made President and finally confessing that she's been given the ultimate power, there is a possibility that she might sit out of the entire decisive battle.

Is The Deep a survivor?

Still of Xander and The Deep from 'The Boys' (Image Source: Prime Video | Jasper Savage)

The Deep (Chace Crawford) is now ostracized by the aquatic life, and with The Seven disbanded, the supe has been morally destroyed. While letting him live could be part of the storyline, it's only fitting that the show gives him the kind of send-off he truly deserves.