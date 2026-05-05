‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder’ Season 2 trailer: Emma Myers’ Pip has a thrilling new case to solve

A missing person pulls Pip back into danger in 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' Season 2, but would she be able to solve the case before going insane?

The much-awaited trailer for Season 2 of 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' was released by Netflix on Tuesday. In under two minutes, the trailer provides a glimpse of the new mystery Pippa Fitz-Amobi must solve, and it looks like this one will be a race against time. The series, created by Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan, is based on Jackson's 2019 novel of the same name. The first season premiered on Netflix on August 1, 2024, garnering widespread praise from critics and viewers. Since Netflix confirmed its renewal, anticipation for Season 2 is high among fans. From the trailer, it is evident that the makers are ready to deliver.

The trailer immediately pulls viewers back into Little Kilton, into Pip's world, as she tries to move on from the past. "I'm ready for this to be over. No more murder." However, a new mystery comes knocking on her doorstep, dragging her back into the chaos she has been struggling to escape. "Jamie is missing," and, of course, Pip takes it upon herself to solve 'The Disappearance of Jamie Reynolds.' As the clip progresses, viewers learn that Jamie was set to provide crucial evidence in Max Hastings's case but disappeared two days before the trial. Pip and her team begin searching for clues, but, as in the last case, it isn't easy, and people start raising questions. "Who else are you gonna sacrifice along the way?" accuses Cara Ward. As Pip begins to question everything and everyone, chaos, paranoia, and self-doubt kick in: "I hurt the people I care about."

Emma Myers in a still from 'AGGGTM' season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

The visuals of 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Season 2 are moodier, darker, and far more intense than the previous one. But most importantly, this season looks like a race against time. "If police don't find someone after 72 hours, they start looking for a body!" The trailer closes with a glimpse of the psychological toll of the investigation on Pip as she screams, "Help me." Pip is more than a 'good girl' now—she is more reckless, fiercely determined, and maybe even a little dangerous. Besides Emma Myers as the titular character, the season two cast also includes Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margalith, Jude Morgan-Collie, Misia Butler, Eden H. Davies, Jack Rowan, and Freddie England. Season 2 will be released on Netflix on May 27.