‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ trailer finally sets up one story we’ve all been waiting for

The movie focuses on a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), before the events of The Hunger Games

Lionsgate dropped the new and riveting trailer, along with the first-look images for 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping'. The first glimpse promises as the latest prequel series of the hit franchise, gearing up for a November 2026 release.

The star-studded cast includes Joseph Zada, McKenna Grace, and Ben Wang. Rounding up the cast are Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Billy Porter, Lili Taylor, and Jesse Plemons. The latest revisits Panem with a focus on a young Haymitch Abernathy (Zada), before the events of The Hunger Games. The new film will see the events set on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Fanning plays a younger version of Effie Trinket, originally played by Elizabeth Banks. Fiennes plays President Coriolanus Snow, previously essayed by Donald Sutherland in the original films. Culkin will play Caesar Flickerman, the TV host of the Hunger Games (Stanley Tucci played it in the original films). Jesse Plemons will play a younger version of Plutarch Heavensbee, previously played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the “Mockingjay” films.

'Sunrise On The Reaping' is directed by Francis Lawrence, based on a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson serve as producers, with Cameron MacConomy serving as the executive producer. The five films in the franchise have raked in over $3 billion, making them commerical successes.

Per Variety, the logline reads, 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' based on the 2025 book of the same name, is set 24 years before the first film and follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) who is selected to compete in the 50th Hunger Games. Since the Games are the second Quarter Quell, which takes place every 25 years, each district of Panem must send twice the tributes to the capital. Here, 48 children will fight to the death to win the Hunger Games.

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping' releases November 20, 2026.