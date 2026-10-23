How are Fiona and Constance related? ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 reveals family twist

Episode 12 opens with a Fiona and Myrtle reunion before a revelation about Constance changes everything

FX’s ‘American Horror Story: 13,’ which aired its latest episode, ‘Sisters in Arms,’ on Thursday, October 22, 2026, delivered a major revelation. Episode 12 revealed that Jessica Lange is Fiona Goode and Constance Langdon. Turns out they are actually twins.

A still from ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Episode 12 (Image Source: Disney+)

For years, fans have pointed out how these two Hell ancestors from ‘Murder House’ and ‘Coven’ look like twins. However, it was just a little joke because Ryan Murphy often recasts his best actors across the franchise. In true ‘AHS’ fashion, they turned this little production blunder into one of the biggest plot twists yet. Of course it has to do with a tangled family tree that even involves ‘Asylum.’ So how do we find out?

Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) returns from the afterlife to share details from hell with Fiona Goode. According to Myrtle, Fiona’s family tree is rather dysfunctional. Not only is Constance her doppelganger twin sister, but their mom is also none other than Sister Jude (Judy Martin), the tortured nun from Briarcliff Manor. She met the demon Mr. Nas and ended up having twin baby girls. Those sisters were separated at birth and sent on entirely different paths. Baby Constance was sold to a couple in Virginia, and baby Fiona was sent to Miss Robichaux’s Academy in New Orleans to become the new Supreme.

A still from ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Episode 12 (Image Source: Disney+)

These twin crises cause family drama in ‘AHS’ Season 13, with Jessica Lange playing both Constance and Fiona, confronting their new family connection. Constance is horrified by how her trajectory compares to Fiona’s. She is also jealous that their mom’s magical powers weren’t passed along to her. However, Fiona thinks their meeting was no accident, and she can maybe reignite some hidden witchy powers inside her sister. Her big master plan is to turn her sister into a weapon. Constance is her sister’s new apprentice as she prepares for the Coven’s most epic battle with Satan.

A still from ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Episode 12 (Image Source: Disney+)

While the Lange-Lange family feud is front and center, ‘Sisters in Arms’ also forces the season’s main conflict: Madison Montgomery finds herself entangled with Satan’s son, Ben, who has activated all his powers and made short work of Ashley. Although she is hesitant to fall for the “Prince of Darkness,” Madison remains by Ben’s side as he chooses her over Satan’s evil schemes. It’s a fast-paced, frenetic episode that ties up loose ends across the board and prepares us for what will be an epic family showdown. Speaking of which, the Season 13 finale of FX’s ‘American Horror Story,’ titled ‘Devil of a Good Time,’ will air on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.