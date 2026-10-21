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'American Horror Story' Season 14 gets exciting update ahead of Season 13 finale

'AHS' Season 13 is drawing to a close, but the anthology series has more in store for fans
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 52 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'American Horror Story' (Cover Image Source: FX)
A still from 'American Horror Story' (Cover Image Source: FX)

'American Horror Story' is just one week away from closing out its fantastic 13th season. Thankfully, however, this won't be the end of the road for the beloved anthology series. FX has renewed the show for a 14th season. The renewal delighted fans who feared that Season 13 would be the show's last. The 13th season marked the end of the three-season pickup FX gave the show in 2020 and featured the return of several franchise alumni. The season also linked characters across the franchise, leading many to believe that the show was preparing to go out with a bang. But turns out Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have more stories to tell.

Ryan Murphy poses with the Carol Burnett Award in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

Fans may have been worried, but the creators were confident. In an interview with THR, Murphy shared that he wanted to do the show "forever." 'AHS: 13' performed extremely well on the streaming charts. The show garnered 4 million views worldwide on Hulu and Disney+ within four days of its premiere. This marked the show's best-ever streaming premiere performance and Murphy’s biggest launch on Hulu and Disney+. The performance also landed the premiere on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 charts.

In linear airing, the show boasts 378,000 same-day viewers on FX. The strong performance likely helped secure a well-deserved 14th season for the long-running series. The anthology remains FX's longest-running hour-long series. The 14th season will likely push the series beyond the 150-episode mark. This season stars 'AHS' Franchise regulars including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman and Jessica Lange. The 13th season returns with two more episodes this Thursday. The finale will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX on October 29. It will be available on Hulu from 9 p.m. PT the same day.

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