Did Netflix cancel ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’? Fact-checking as Netflix quietly cancels 9 TV shows

The hit legal drama premiered in 2022 and quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest and most consistent hits.

Sadly, it is the end of the road for Mickey Haller and his Lincoln Navigator, as Netflix announced that the popular legal drama 'The Lincoln Lawyer' will end its successful run after its upcoming Season 5. The Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-led series was a ratings hit for the streamer, so the decision to end the show at its peak has left fans confused and disappointed. Netflix has followed in the footsteps of networks like CBS and NBC, which grabbed eyeballs for canceling a slew of popular shows from their primetime schedule.

A still from Season 4 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer' (Image Source: Instagram | @thelincolnlawyernetflix)

Season 5 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer' added 8 new recurring stars, which is set to feature 10 episodes and will be based on Michael Connelly's seventh book titled 'Resurrection' from his 'The Lincoln Lawyer' book series. Filming for the show's last chapter began in March and is currently underway. Cobie Smulders is also set to join as a series regular after making a guest appearance as Mickey's half-sister in the Season 4 finale. The series developer, Ted Humphrey, and co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez said in a joint statement that they were happy to end the series on their own terms. "All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us. From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion," they added.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo seen as Mickey Haller in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @thelincolnlawyernetflix)

All four seasons of the show gained large viewership and garnered over 171 million views since 2023, according to Netflix's reports. The series found a place on the Netflix Global Top 10 charts for 29 weeks throughout this time. Furthermore, the fourth season premiere was watched by nine million viewers during its opening weekend, a marked improvement from Season 3's seven million views during its debut week. Despite the show proving its potential for a longer run, Netflix decided to axe the show along with a slew of others.

An image of Lilly Collins from 'Emily in Paris' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Carole Bethuel)

Netflix is headed for a major overhaul as it has canceled over 9 shows in recent weeks and months. The Western drama 'The Abandons' was canceled after just one season, despite earning high viewership ratings. 'The Vince Staples Show' was also announced to end after two seasons on the streamer. 'Alice in Borderland,' 'Miss Governor,' 'With Love, Meghan' and 'Boots' were also quietly canceled by the streamer. The reality series 'Selling Sunset' spinoff drama 'Selling the City' is also getting the boot after just one installment. Others on the chopping block include the animated series 'Terminator Zero,' the live dating series 'Pop The Balloon LIVE,' and the Indian spin-off series 'Class.' Other popular Netflix shows that are also set to end in 2026 or early 2027 include 'Emily in Paris' with Season 6. 'The Night Agent' with Season 4, 'Survival of the Thickest' with Season 3, the Spanish comedy 'Alpha Males' with Season 6, and 'Breathless' with Season 3.