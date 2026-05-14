Will 'The Deep' die in 'The Boys' Season 5 finale? Chace Crawford drops cryptic take on $14K wagers

Chace Crawford weighed in on his character's run in the finale, while also addressing the wagers placed on his fate in 'The Boys' Season 5.

Chace Crawford's The Deep is one of the characters expected to die in 'The Boys' Season 5. Prime Video's hit supe show has pulled no punches when it comes to key character deaths in its final season. With Episode 8 rounding off a five-season run, The aqua supe is one of the characters whose fate is uncertain even as Homelander (Antony Starr) and The Boys prepare to take each other on in one final battle. In the penultimate episode, The Deep was shunned by the sea life after the latter believed he was the reason behind the Vought petroleum pipeline damage in the ocean, killing most of them.

Speaking on TODAY, Crawford was told that over $14,000 was wagered on whether he would survive the decisive finale. "It could be my 14,000 dollars. We don't know," the 'Gossip Girl' star responded. "It's like the wild west on Polymarket. I've got texts from people, "Hey, do you die in the end?' and I can't confirm or deny." In the comics, The Deep is the only member of The Seven to survive after he hides from the Homelander’s planned attack against the U.S. government. However, the TV show has a different storyline, and at the time of writing, it had already been morally destroyed after the animals threatened to kill him if he so much as set foot in the ocean.

Chace Crawford in a still from 'The Boys' (Image credit: YouTube | @primevideo)

At the time of writing, it is still unclear if he dies in the finale. Most members of The Seven have already died, and with Homelander cutting off The Deep by dissolving the supe group, his fate remains uncertain. Having tried to please Homelander out of pure fear, The Deep is now ostracized by his own family, and fans have been speculating whether he will be killed by Annie (Erin Moriarty) or whether there will be a sequence where he's pushed into the sea and is devoured by the fish.

The New Black Noir speaks out and shakes up The Seven (Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)

The Deep has been one of the most love-to-hate characters this season as he ends up killing Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell) to curry favor with Homelander. Alternatively, it would be interesting if he switched sides like Sage (Susan Heyward) and helped The Boys, but that might be a long shot. For now, it's wait-and-watch to see who makes it out alive in the explosive finale. 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8 hits limited 4DX screens on Tuesday (May 19) and the following day on Prime Video.