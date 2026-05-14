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‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 13 Finale Recap: Eva finally met her long-lost sister, but things quickly went downhill

‘Chicago P.D.’s shocking Season 13 finale left Officer Eva Imani facing an impossible choice, and Season 14 may change everything for her.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) and Shari (Selin Cuhadaroglu) in a still from 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 Episode 21 (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)
Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) and Shari (Selin Cuhadaroglu) in a still from 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 Episode 21 (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

Chicago P.D.’ did not exactly believe in happy endings when it wrapped up Season 13. For most of the season, Officer Eva Imani (Ari Mandi) had been chasing fragments of information connected to her younger sister Shari Imani (Selin Çuhadaroğlu), who disappeared decades earlier after being abducted as a child. Things finally seemed to turn around after Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) stepped in to help track the case. Their investigation into a murdered escort led them toward Shari. At first, it looked like the breakthrough Eva had waited years for. The sisters reunited at last, but the moment was far from comforting as Shari did not recognize her. Instead of remembering her childhood or family, Shari rejected everything Eva told her about the kidnapping. She insisted she was “not a victim” and refused to believe her entire life had been shaped by trafficking and manipulation. 

Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in a still from 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)
Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in a still from 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

To make matters even more heartbreaking, the man responsible for controlling her, Russ Kirby, was not viewed by Shari as an abuser at all. In her eyes, he was her “husband.” Eva tried reconnecting with Shari by bringing her back to the apartment and showing her childhood belongings. There was a brief moment when it seemed something was breaking through. Shari softened slightly and eventually agreed to help lead Eva to Kirby’s location. Unfortunately, that entire setup turned into a nightmare. Believing she was finally getting close to saving her sister, Eva walked straight into a trap. Shari had already sided with Kirby and helped lure her there. In one of the episode’s most tense scenes, Shari even prepared to shoot her own sister. Seconds before the trigger could be pulled, Eva fought back and knocked the weapon away just as the Intelligence Unit stormed in.

Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight, Arienne Mandi as Eva Imani, and Selin Cuhadaroglu as Shari in a still from 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 finale (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)
Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight, Arienne Mandi as Eva Imani, and Selin Cuhadaroglu as Shari in a still from 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 finale (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

In a blind fury, Voight forced Kirby to the ground and caused a fatal injury by repeatedly striking his head with the door. But the violence did not stop there. As officers secured the scene and Eva tried helping Shari, another devastating moment arrived. Shari had attempted to take her own life. While being rushed for medical treatment, she told Eva something that probably hit harder than any gunshot in the episode. Shari said, “I was never who you thought I was. I was always his.” The finale later moved to the hospital, where Eva stayed at Shari’s bedside waiting for updates. Shari survived, but things became even more complicated when new evidence surfaced. The murdered escort investigators initially believed Kirby had k*lled was not actually his victim after all. It was Shari. 

Her DNA covered the crime scene, revealing she was responsible for the murder. That final reveal completely changed the moral situation facing both Voight and Eva. Up until then, the focus had been rescuing Shari from Kirby’s control. Suddenly, the Intelligence Unit was dealing with a woman who might also be guilty of homicide. The season ended painfully as Eva sat down with Voight to discuss the truth. Completely drained and heartbroken, she asked, “Is my sister going to be charged with murder?” Voight did not answer. Instead, ‘Chicago P.D.’ cut to black and left viewers hanging with absolutely zero closure. NBC has already picked up the show for Season 14, though the network has not announced when the new episodes will arrive. Until then, fans are stuck waiting to see how the series handles that brutal finale cliffhanger.

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