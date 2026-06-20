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Did Paramount cancel Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1944’? Latest report reveals where ‘Yellowstone’ prequel stands

Fresh comments about Taylor Sheridan’s long-discussed ‘1944’ project have reignited speculation about the future of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in a still from '1923' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Lo Smith)
Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in a still from '1923' (Cover Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Lo Smith)

Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding ‘Yellowstone’ franchise may finally have a reason to feel optimistic again. For over three years, questions have surrounded ‘1944’, the next planned chapter in the Dutton family timeline. News about the project has been almost nonexistent, leading many viewers to wonder whether Paramount had quietly moved on from it altogether. Now, a fresh update suggests that is not the case. While Paramount has yet to make a major public announcement about the series, new information indicates that ‘1944’ remains active behind the scenes. The project may not be racing toward production just yet, but according to a recent industry update, it is very much alive. The latest news comes from journalist and TV insider Matt Webb Mitovich.

In his Inside Line newsletter, Mitovich responded to a reader who wanted to know what had become of the long-discussed ‘Yellowstone’ prequel. His answer was short but encouraging for fans who have spent years waiting for movement. Mitovich wrote that he had been “assured” that ‘1944’ is “still in development at Paramount.” That may not sound like a huge revelation, especially since no casting announcements, production dates, or plot details accompanied the update. Still, after a lengthy stretch of silence, confirmation that the project has not been abandoned is enough to get people talking again. The series was first announced in February 2023 as the next historical installment in the ‘Yellowstone’ universe. It was positioned as a continuation of the timeline established by ‘1883’ and later expanded through ‘1923’. 

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in a still from '1923' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)
Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in a still from '1923' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

While the earlier prequels explored different generations of the Dutton family, ‘1944’ is expected to move the story into another turbulent period of American history. The title itself places the action during World War II, a year that could offer plenty of storytelling opportunities. Because Paramount has shared very little about the plot, much of the conversation has centered on which characters could potentially return. One name that repeatedly surfaces is Spencer Dutton, played by Brandon Sklenar in ‘1923’. Spencer became one of the franchise’s most popular characters during the prequel’s two-season run. By the end of ‘1923’, Spencer had endured tremendous personal loss. The death of Alex, portrayed by Julia Schlaepfer, left a lasting mark on his story. 

Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer in a still from '1923' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)
Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer in a still from '1923' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

Since Spencer survived the events of the series, many viewers have wondered whether ‘1944’ could revisit his life decades later. Nothing official has suggested that Sklenar will appear, but the possibility continues to fuel speculation among fans. Given where the timeline lands, an older version of Spencer could easily fit into the story if Sheridan chooses to bring him back. For now, viewers should probably temper expectations regarding an immediate premiere date. The latest report confirms the project is moving forward in development, but still no indication of when cameras might start rolling or when Paramount plans to officially unveil more details. Even so, after years of uncertainty, fans finally have something concrete to hold onto.

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