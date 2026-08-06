Is George dead? ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 ending reveals who Jackie ends up with

While George’s fate was revealed throughout the third season, viewers faced yet another cliffhanger involving Jackie, Elliot, and Cole.

‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger as the cast members witnessed George (played by Marc Blucas) rolling into an ambulance. Ever since, fans have been wondering about his future on the show. The recently premiered ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 started with the much-awaited update related to George. After rushing to the hospital, the doctors treated him. Later, he was transferred to the hospital room where he could be seen, still unconscious. With Katherine (Sarah Rafferty) by his side, things did not look so well for George. However, as the episode progressed, he woke up and looked like he might pull through.

A still from ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 2 featuring Marc Blucas as George Walter (Image Source: @Netflix)

As weeks passed, Dr. Segil told Katherine that George had been cleared of the worst of it. But he still had a long road to recovery. In the following episodes, George worked to get his strength back. Further in the third season, he could be seen managing through difficult times in terms of his health. One scene in Episode 9 showed George stumbling down the stairs. As he fell, he also dropped the box he was carrying. Katherine could not help but worry about his condition. George told her that he was fine, but his face gave it all away after she left the room.

A still from ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 featuring Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter (Image Source: @Netflix)

Despite telling Katherine that he was fine, George called Dr. Segil. He told Katherine that it was a routine checkup. After his physical examination, things looked fine. He also underwent a CAT scan and MRI to be on the safe side. The doctor cleared him as the results came back normal. So fans can now relax about George’s health as he has been recovering since the scare from the second season. As for the romantic side of the series involving Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde), and Elliot (Naveen Paddock), fans are left with yet another multiple cliffhangers. After Cole realized that breaking up with Jackie was a mistake, he rushed to see her. But while on his way, he gets into a severe car crash as his racing opponent, Danvers Stacey (Jedidiah Goodacre), purposefully rams into his car.

A still from ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 featuring Naveen Paddock as Elliot and Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard (Image Source: @Netflix)

While Cole’s life hung by a thread after rolling multiple times, unexpected developments occurred between Jackie and Elliot. The two shared a kiss while on the dance floor at the community center’s opening. ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Season 3 ended with Jackie and Elliot kissing and Cole’s life on the line. It was unclear whether the two would be moving forward with their intimacy or Jackie would stop things from progressing further. Throughout the summer, fans will be left wondering, with another cliffhanger. The show clearly has a storyline set for the upcoming Season 4.