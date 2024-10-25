After 'It Ends with Us,' Brandon Sklenar is back with another thriller alongside ‘Euphoria’ star

It Ends with Us star Brandon Sklenar's upcoming projects also feature Drop, a film directed by Christopher Landon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Brandon Sklenar will be joining Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in 'The Housemaid', a psychological thriller directed by Paul Feig. The movie, backed by Lionsgate, is based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Rebecca Sonnenshine has adapted the screenplay from McFadden’s novel, which has sold over 3.6 million copies. With Paul Feig directing and a talented cast leading the way, 'The Housemaid' promises to be a gripping and suspenseful ride for audiences. Producers include Todd Lieberman from Hidden Pictures, with both Sweeney and Seyfried serving as executive producers as well.

Brandon Sklenar’s career is gaining momentum as he joins the cast of 'The Housemaid'

A still from 'It Ends With Us' (@primevideo)

Brandon Sklenar’s star has been rising in Hollywood with a string of standout performances. He recently appeared in the romantic drama 'It Ends With Us' alongside Blake Lively, a film that became a huge box office success, earning over $348 million worldwide. Sklenar also had a breakout role in 'Yellowstone' prequel on Paramount+, where he plays Spencer Dutton. With season two in production, his role in this popular series has solidified him as a rising talent. Sklenar’s upcoming projects also include 'Drop', a thriller directed by Christopher Landon for Blumhouse and Universal.

What is the premise 'The Housemaid'?

'The Housemaid' is a psychological thriller that follows Millie, a young woman who takes a job as a housemaid for a wealthy couple, Nina and Andrew. While Millie hopes for a fresh start in this new role, she soon discovers that the seemingly perfect couple is hiding dark and dangerous secrets. As she becomes more entangled in their lives, Millie realizes that the family’s hidden past is far more threatening than anything she’s ever faced. The film explores themes of trust, deception, and the lengths people go to protect their darkest truths.

Who's the team behind 'The Housemaid'?

'The Housemaid' has a strong team behind it. In addition to Feig, who is known for films like 'A Simple Favor', Feigco’s Laura Fischer and Carly Kleinbart Elter for Hidden Pictures are also producing. Lionsgate’s Chelsea Kujawa and Erin Jones-Wesley will oversee the project. With the buzz around this film and a talented team in place, 'The Housemaid' is set to be a must-watch thriller when it hits theaters.

Trailer for 'The Housemaid' is not available currently.