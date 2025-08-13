Taylor Sheridan’s thriller ‘F.A.S.T.’ gets major cast update — and there’s an ‘Oppenheimer’ actor in the mix

LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, among others, join the long-awaited action movie ‘F.A.S.T.’ alongside lead actor Brandon Sklenar.

Taylor Sheridan is once again making headlines, and this time for another exciting project. With Josh Brolin hinting at the next installment of 'Sicario' 3, Sheridan is all set to collaborate with Warner Bros. for an action movie. While Sheridan is a busy bee with the expansion of the 'Yellowstone' universe and the upcoming 'Landman' Season 2, the acclaimed writer's action flick has recently announced its cast, and it is making the wait harder than ever.

Lakeith Stanfield attends the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood (Image Source: Getty Images for Audi | Photo by Charley Gallay)

LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, Sam Claflin, and Trevante Rhodes have reportedly joined Sheridan's upcoming Warner Bros. action movie 'F.A.S.T.,' which will be directed by 1923's Ben Richardson. The film stars Brandon Sklenar as a former special forces commando who is down on his luck after returning home and is recruited by the DEA to lead a black ops strike against CIA-protected drug dealers in his town, per The Hollywood Reporter. Reports further suggest that Juliana Canfield will also appear in the action flick, with filming kicking off later in August.

The project is produced by David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films, along with Sheridan and Jenny Wood of Bosque Ranch Productions, under the supervision of Warner Bros. executives Jesse Ehrman and Kevin McCormick. Stanfield, who is fresh off 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' 'Haunted Mansion,' and Apple TV+'s 'The Changeling,' will join Clarke, who's leading Apple's 'The Last Frontier,' portraying Alex Murdaugh in an upcoming Hulu series, and reuniting with Kathryn Bigelow for 'A House of Dynamite.' Claflin, who is recognized for 'The Hunger Games' and 'Moonlight,' is one of the main cast members.

As per the storyline, 'F.A.S.T.' will follow a former special forces commando, played by David Sklenar, who will be seen struggling post-retirement, per Collider. Offered a shot at redemption by the DEA, he's tasked with leading a covert strike against drug dealers protected by the CIA, which is a mission where trust is fragile and survival uncertain. Stanfield, Clarke, Claflin, and Rhodes are set to portray a mix of DEA agents and the commando's old Delta Force teammates. Notably, 'F.A.S.T.' will reunite Sklenar and Sheridan, who previously collaborated on Paramount+'s western drama '1923,' which is a part of the 'Yellowstone' universe.

In another interesting update, Sheridan's blockbuster series, Special: Ops Lioness' UK rights are secured by ITV, as per Collider. The CIA drama starring and executive-produced by Zoe Saldaña, with season 1 debuting on ITVX September 7 and season 2 arriving in 2026. The series, which premiered on Paramount+ in July 2023, follows CIA operative Joe as she balances personal struggles with leading America’s war on terror, alongside Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Byron (Michael Kelly), who recruit Marine Raider Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) for a high-risk mission. Season 1 earned mixed reviews (56% critics, 76% audience on Rotten Tomatoes), but season 2, released in October 2024, scored 90% from critics despite a slight audience dip to 71%. While a third season isn't confirmed, signs suggest it's coming, as Saldaña has signed on for three seasons and called the role’s preparation some of her most challenging work.