Ali Larter drops major update as Taylor Sheridan's ‘Landman’ Season 2 inches closer to release

‘Landman’ Season 2 will also introduce a new character portrayed by legendary actor Sam Elliott

With Sam Elliot slated to play an important character in 'Landman' Season 2, the anticipation is mounting high. Not only that, but fans are eagerly waiting to see how Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) will keep his new position as president of M‑Tex. It looks like the wait just got a little shorter, as the cast members of the show have confirmed that filming for Season 2 has officially wrapped, and a release date has been announced, making the wait even harder.

Screenshot of Michelle Randolph, Ali Larter, and Billy Bob Thornton from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount | Photo by Emerson Miller)

Filming for 'Landman' Season 2 officially wrapped after starting in late March across various Texas locations, including TCU, downtown Fort Worth, and nearby cities like Cresson, Benbrook, Jacksboro, and Springtown. Talking about the release date of 'Landman' Season 2, it is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in December, according to co-CEO Chris McCarthy. Actor James Jordan, who plays Dale in the show, recently confirmed on Instagram that filming for Season 2 has officially ended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@actorjamesjordan)

He posted a picture of himself with a caption, "And that's a wrap on Dale for season 2 of @landmanpplus. Looking forward to y'all catching us starting this December on @paramountplus. All the hearts. All the love. Good to be home," per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Ali Larter, who plays Angela, also confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "That’s a wrap for season 2 of Landman! Our incredible cast and crew are playing at the top of their game. You can feel all the time, effort, love, laughter, and dedication that go into making our show so special. I’m so thankful to be a part of this and can’t wait to share it with you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Larter (@alilarter)

Notably, a fan favorite from Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' universe, Elliott, has officially joined the cast of the show. While his role remains undisclosed, his involvement adds significant star power to the upcoming season, which centers on the Texas oil industry, according to Deadline. Elliott is no stranger to Sheridan's work, as he won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in '1883' and received an Oscar nomination and a National Board of Review Award for the movie 'A Star Is Born.'

Co-created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, 'Landman' emerged as one of the Top 10 SVOD Original Series across all streaming platforms in Q4, joining the ranks of other Paramount+ hits like 'Tulsa King' and 'Lioness.' The series made a powerful debut, attracting 35 million global viewers for its premiere episode and setting new streaming records for Paramount+. The show stars Thornton in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast including Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, Jordan, and Colm Feore.

'Landman' is executive produced by a powerhouse team, including Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Wallace, Thornton, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Stephen Kay, Dan Friedkin, Jason Hoch, JK Nickell, and Megan Creydt. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. 'Landman' is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and is distributed globally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.