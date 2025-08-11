Taylor Sheridan's star-studded spy thriller ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ gets major update none of us saw coming

Zoe Saldaña starrer ‘Special Ops: Lioness’, which initially debuted on Paramount+ has found a new streaming home

Taylor Sheridan, who is currently making major headlines with 'Landman' Season 2, is once again stealing the spotlight thanks to an exciting update about another of his projects. Termed as one of his most underrated series, the blockbuster drama is currently charting in the top 10 on Paramount+ in more than 15 countries. While fans eagerly await Season 3 of the thriller series, this latest update offers fresh hope for its return.

A still of Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman from 'Special Ops: Lioness' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Special Ops: Lioness)

The series in discussion is the Zoe Saldaña starrer, 'Special Ops: Lioness,' as per Collider. Reportedly, ITV secured UK rights, with Season 1 set to premiere on ITVX on Sunday, September 7, and Season 2 arriving in 2026. It is to be noted that Season 1 of the show received mixed reviews of 56% critics vs 76% audience on Rotten Tomatoes, but Season 2 reversed critics' opinions with a 90% score, despite a slight dip in audience rating to 71%.

Sasha Breslau, ITV's Head of Content Acquisitions, said, "With a stellar cast led by Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman and Taylor Sheridan's signature storytelling at the helm, Lioness is another great addition to our line-up." Though Paramount+ hasn't officially announced Season 3, all signs suggest it's coming. Talking about Season 3, star Jill Wagner shared on Instagram that she's been preparing for a role she's "so excited" about. While she didn't confirm it's for 'Lioness' Season 3, as she said she "can't tell" what the project is yet, leaving many fans hopeful she'll be back with 'Lionesses,' per Movie Web.

Notably, 'Lioness' has quietly become one of Sheridan's most underrated hits, and its move to the UK streamer ITVX represents a significant addition to their growing lineup of premium international dramas. Created by Sheridan, the show premiered in July 2023, starring Saldaña as CIA agent Joe McNamara, who leads a black ops team of female operatives called 'Lionesses.' The series, inspired by a real US military program, follows McNamara as she tries to stop the next 9/11 while balancing her spy life. While Paramount+ hasn’t officially renewed Lioness yet, if it does, Saldaña confirmed she will definitely return. The cast also includes Sheridan regular James Jordan, known for 'Wind River,' 'Yellowstone,' '1883,' and 'Landman.'

Allegedly, Saldaña signed on for three seasons and praised the physically intense role as some of her toughest work. She told Vanity Fair, "I signed up for three seasons at least, and so you do have a sort of contractual obligation to fulfill, but Lioness isn't that only." She explained that 'Lioness' has been a special journey, giving her "the opportunity to collaborate with a different type of filmmaker." On working with Sheridan, the Oscar winner said, "Taylor Sheridan is sort of like this cowboy that lives on his own off the grid, and that makes a lot of us curious. Either you get the cadence of his writing and the themes that he wants to always talk about, or you don't."