Is Taylor Sheridan’s ‘6666’ still happening? 3 years later, here's what we know about ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff

While shows like ‘1923’, raced ahead, ‘6666’ has stalled — despite fan-favorite characters like Jimmy and Emily being primed to return

The 'Yellowstone' universe created by Taylor Sheridan announced '6666' as a spinoff series based on the famous ranch back in 2021. After that, there was no news regarding the Western classic. In 2022, Paramount+ announced during an Upfront media interaction in New York that the series would be aired on Paramount Network. With all the noise surrounding other spinoffs, enthusiasm surrounding '6666' has died out due to no possible filming or cast updates. Meanwhile, some of the main actors from 'Yellowstone' were expected to reprise their roles, including Ryan Bingham as Walker and Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom, as well as Katherine Kelly as Emily.

The main plotline of the series will focus on the legendary 6666 ranch in Texas.“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666,” the logline for the series read, as per TVInsider. “Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing… The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately, where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

For the unversed, in 'Yellowstone' Season 4, Jimmy, played by Jefferson White, was sent to the 6666 ranch. During the finale, he returned to Montana to keep the promise he made to John Dutton. However, Jimmy was sent back to the ranch along with his fiancée, Emily, played by Kathryn Kelly, when Dutton senior realized that the southern life had changed Jimmy to the core. Meanwhile, 'Yellowstone' director Christina Voros explained that Sheridan takes his own time to shape his stories, which at times leads to unexplainable delays. “We don’t know until we get the scripts what the story is. And when the time to tell the story is upon us, there will be a script in my inbox,” she said in an interview, as per TVInsider. “And I will be really happy to saddle up.”

“I honestly don’t know how Taylor chooses to tell which stories he chooses to tell when,” she revealed about '6666' and '1944'. “I think he has closed a lot of doors on Yellowstone this season. There are obviously characters that we will not see again because they have been dispatched. But I think he has left some doors open, and there are some doors that I can’t tell if they’re locked or not yet. But we will know when we cross through them," she concluded. Since there haven't been any important updates about the main cast and the filming schedule, the fate of '6666' remains in limbo. With 'Yellowstone' coming to an end, it is expected that White might reprise his character since he was sent back to Montana. However, Sheridan remains quiet about the plotline as fans eagerly await to witness another cowboy adventure on screen.